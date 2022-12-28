ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CAMELLIA BOWL NOTEBOOK (Postgame): Ahmed sets marks for Buffalo; Hines makes impressive start; Fuller leaves legacy at Cramton Bowl

riverregionsports.com
 2 days ago
riverregionsports.com

CAMELLIA BOWL '22: Marshall shines in Buffalo's win over Georgia Southern

The goal for Georgia Southern’s defense was to make the Buffalo offense one dimensional in Tuesday’s Camellia Bowl matchup at Cramton Bowl. “We mixed up enough coverages to try and slow them down and I thought (defensive coordinator) Will (Harris) did a nice job,” Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. “We went into the game saying, hey, let’s stop the run, let’s make the quarterback beat us.”
BUFFALO, NY
riverregionsports.com

CAMELLIA BOWL '22: Buffalo holds off late rally to defeat Georgia Southern

Buffalo led the Mid-American Conference in time of possession this season. So it was no surprise the Bulls turned to their ball-control offense to secure a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the ninth annual Camellia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl. Buffalo (7-6) made it a two-score game in the...
BUFFALO, NY

