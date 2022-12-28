CAMELLIA BOWL NOTEBOOK (Postgame): Ahmed sets marks for Buffalo; Hines makes impressive start; Fuller leaves legacy at Cramton Bowl

The goal for Georgia Southern’s defense was to make the Buffalo offense one dimensional in Tuesday’s Camellia Bowl matchup at Cramton Bowl. “We mixed up enough coverages to try and slow them down and I thought (defensive coordinator) Will (Harris) did a nice job,” Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. “We went into the game saying, hey, let’s stop the run, let’s make the quarterback beat us.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO