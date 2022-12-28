Read full article on original website
27 First News
Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest. He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma...
27 First News
Tricia A. Dawson, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tricia A. Dawson, 82, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Dawson was born April 27, 1940 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Littleton) Striffler and has lived in this area for the past 54 years, coming from Jefferson County.
27 First News
James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
27 First News
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
27 First News
Robert Mark Carson III, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson. Robert enjoyed watching...
27 First News
Georgia T. Bosley, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia T. Bosley, age 94, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Georgia was born August 2, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Henry C., Sr. and Mary D. Aber Ditman. She was a...
27 First News
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean (Johnston) Ramage, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston. Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high...
27 First News
Fern Ann Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine. Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey. She was a 1950...
27 First News
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
27 First News
Ruth “Rose” Elaine Units Young, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elaine Units Young, 84, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ruth was born in Villisca, Iowa on November 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Units and Barbara Pearl Butler Units and the granddaughter of the late Grace Butler.
27 First News
Susan P. Payne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Payne, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family. Susan was born January 4, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Selma Ball Marrie. She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
Timothy “Tim” J. Jankowski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Jankowski, 61, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Timothy was born October 13, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Ruth Hamady Jankowski and was a lifelong area resident. He...
27 First News
Phyllis May (Workman) Floor, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Floor, age 89, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Cirlce in Austintown. Phyllis was born on May 12, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Rolla and Beatrice McMillan Workman. Phyllis had worked...
27 First News
Joseph L. West, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Broadway Joe” left us peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, to be with his beloved spouse of 52 years, Ned and their many dogs. Joseph L. West was born on November 20, 1932. Adopted into the West family as an infant, Joe made his mark on the family generation after generation.
27 First News
Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, 95, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mrs. Quartini was born August 8, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph and Nicolina (Morelli) Lelii. She graduated from...
27 First News
Doyle Lee Tibbs, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doyle Lee Tibbs, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Forrest Tibbs and the late Blanche (Grimwood) Riggle. Doyle was a retired auto...
27 First News
Hope Fairbanks, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Fairbanks, 96, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Bill’s home in Canfield, Ohio. Her namesake and granddaughter, Hope Hurton was by her side. Hope was born July 17, 1926, to the Reverend Adam and Catherine Gettman in...
27 First News
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
27 First News
Leonard R. Bennett, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bennett, 75, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born June 26, 1947, in West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Martha (Nethken) Bennett. Leonard was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1965. He worked as the...
