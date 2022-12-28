Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Benedict XVI, reluctant pope who chose to retire, dies at 95
VATICAN CITY — He was the reluctant pope, a shy bookworm who preferred solitary walks in the Alps and Mozart piano concertos to the public glare and majesty of Vatican pageantry. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him.
