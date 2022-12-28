ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Coming soon to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse…

Do the Outer Banks hold a special place in your heart?. If you’re like me, you have many memories of beach days and incredible sunsets with friends and family – particularly at Cape Hatteras National Seashore which protects 70 miles of shorelinestarting in south Nags Head and going all the way to the end of Ocracoke Island.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Dare County Launches new online Recreation Map and Community Map

The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map which is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
MANTEO, NC
Serious staffing shortages plague Juvenile Justice

Dare County law enforcement officials discuss the impact. Understaffed and hampered by what many see as an inadequate compensation scale, the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) in the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is struggling to meet its staffing requirements. Dare County, for example, has lost all three of its Juvenile Court Counselors in the past year.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
KITTY HAWK, NC

