Butler County, PA

West Virginia school bus crash sends 15 children to hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. — A school bus crash on Wednesday morning in West Virginia sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said. The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Boomerang burglars — same Greensburg store targeted again — in 2 days

Greensburg Police officers were out Wednesday looking for two potential suspects in connection with two burglaries in as many days at Puff n Snuff, according to Chief Shawn Denning. The suspects used a tool to break in through a door at the East Pittsburgh Street business in Greensburg Shopping Center,...
GREENSBURG, PA
Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
TARENTUM, PA
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
4 Sewickley Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards

Four Sewickley Girl Scouts from local Glen Oaks Troop 52671 recently earned their Silver Awards. All are currently ninth graders at Quaker Valley High School. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the second-highest achievement in Girl Scouting overall and the highest award at the Cadette level. Western Pennsylvania Silver Award Girl Scouts design and implement projects to benefit their communities and create an impact that will continue to last beyond their involvement.
SEWICKLEY, PA
The Stroller, Jan. 4, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley Association of Churches accepting donations for food bank.
TARENTUM, PA
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem

Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
GREENSBURG, PA
Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank

A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
PLUM, PA
Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years

The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
SEWICKLEY, PA

