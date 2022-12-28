Four Sewickley Girl Scouts from local Glen Oaks Troop 52671 recently earned their Silver Awards. All are currently ninth graders at Quaker Valley High School. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the second-highest achievement in Girl Scouting overall and the highest award at the Cadette level. Western Pennsylvania Silver Award Girl Scouts design and implement projects to benefit their communities and create an impact that will continue to last beyond their involvement.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO