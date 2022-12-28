Read full article on original website
West Virginia school bus crash sends 15 children to hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. — A school bus crash on Wednesday morning in West Virginia sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said. The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were...
Boomerang burglars — same Greensburg store targeted again — in 2 days
Greensburg Police officers were out Wednesday looking for two potential suspects in connection with two burglaries in as many days at Puff n Snuff, according to Chief Shawn Denning. The suspects used a tool to break in through a door at the East Pittsburgh Street business in Greensburg Shopping Center,...
County judge's ruling regarding proposed Quaker Valley High School appealed to state court by Leet residents
A pair of Leet residents has filed an appeal of an Allegheny County judge’s ruling regarding a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Senior Judge Joseph James removed a roadblock for the district to move forward with its plans for an estimated $100 million school in late November. But attorney...
Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt
The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
Photo gallery: Paying tribute to slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
A contingent of police, fire and ambulance vehicles from around the region converged in Tarentum on Tuesday for a procession in honor of slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot to death on Monday during a confrontation with a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant. • Brackenridge police...
Letter to the editor: Lest we forget — Apollo Police Officer Leonard C. Miller
Apollo police Officer Leonard C. Miller was a distinguished graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy. He began his full-time tour of duty Jan. 1, 1980. Miller, the first Black police officer for Apollo, was killed at age 21 in the line of duty on Jan. 3, 1980.
Editorial: Shared grief and the tragedies of McIntire shooting, Hamlin injury
There is a difference between sorrow and grief. Sorrow is the emotional state we feel when confronted by great loss or devastating disappointment. It isn’t depression, but it might lead there. Grief is different. It is a process that one goes through while experiencing the crushing blows of a...
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
Letter to the editor: Homeowner's obscenity contrasts with neighbor's generosity
I visited a super light display on Bernice Drive in North Huntingdon. Kudos to the folks who spend the time and effort to present this display each year and provide an opportunity to raise funds for a great cause. While enjoying the light show, my curiosity drew my eyes to...
4 Sewickley Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards
Four Sewickley Girl Scouts from local Glen Oaks Troop 52671 recently earned their Silver Awards. All are currently ninth graders at Quaker Valley High School. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the second-highest achievement in Girl Scouting overall and the highest award at the Cadette level. Western Pennsylvania Silver Award Girl Scouts design and implement projects to benefit their communities and create an impact that will continue to last beyond their involvement.
The Stroller, Jan. 4, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley Association of Churches accepting donations for food bank.
Marko Thomas resigns position as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach
With four young sons, including a 1-year-old, and three of them active in multiple sports, Marko Thomas decided it was time to be a dad instead of a coach. Thomas told his players Tuesday he has resigned as head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic after two seasons. Thomas, 42,...
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2023: Quaker Valley wrestlers beat Montour in thriller
Kris Brown (189) won by fall and Chase Kretzler (215) took a 3-0 decision in the final two bouts to lead Quaker Valley to a 29-28 Section 3-2A win over Montour on Wednesday night. Bruce Anderchak (106) picked up a pin, Brandon Krul (126) and Marcus Richey (152) won by...
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Tiffany Zelmore, Mt. Pleasant teammates thriving
WPIAL scoring leader Tiffany Zelmore continues to put up impressive numbers. But don’t label Mt. Pleasant a one-girl team. The Vikings are 9-2 overall and 1-0 in Section 3-3A. “It’d be easy to say on paper that we’re one-dimensional,” coach Scott Giacobbi said. “That would be inaccurate. Different players...
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem
Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank
A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years
The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
