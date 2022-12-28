Commanders name new starting QB in effort to secure playoff spot

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz missed time this fall with a broken right ring finger and upon his return to health, had lost the starting job to Taylor Heinicke. Wentz replaced Heinicke in the fourth quarter of the Commanders' Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, finishing 12-for-16 for 123 passing yards and one touchdown.

Washington acquired Wentz in a March trade with the Indianapolis Colts, sending multiple draft picks (including a second-rounder) to Indianapolis in exchange for the 2017 Pro Bowler. The 29-year-old has recorded a 62.9% completion percentage with 1,612 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions -- adding 79 yards on 19 carries -- across seven games (six starts) this season, with the Commanders going 2-4 in his starts.

In nine games (all starts), Heinicke has led the team to a 5-3-1 mark while producing a 62.2% completion percentage for 1,859 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Old Dominion product has added 28 rushing attempts for 96 yards and one touchdown as well.

Though it's unlikely, the Commanders (7-7-1) could clinch a postseason berth in Week 17 with a win against the Cleveland Browns, plus losses by the Detroit Lions (vs. Chicago Bears), Green Bay Packers (vs. Minnesota Vikings) and Seattle Seahawks (vs. New York Jets). Washington does, however, control its own playoff destiny and can qualify for the postseason if it wins its final two games of the season.

They host the Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 on Jan. 8.