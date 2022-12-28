LOT OF US ARE PROBABLY READY TO FINISH OFF 2022 AND GREET THE NEW YEAR AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF PLACES TO DO IT IN THE LOWCOUNTRY. BEAUFORT’S GOT A ROARING ‘20’S NEW YEARS EVE AT REVOLUTION BALLROOM. BLUFFTON HAS ITS CRAB POT DROP AT THE OLD TOWN DISPENSARY. DAUFUSKIE ISLAND HAS A NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT THE OLD DAUFUSKIE CRAB COMPANY IN FREEPORT MARINA. PROBABLY THE BEST-KNOWN GATHERING IS AT HARBOUR TOWN ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND WITH TWO BALL DROPS FROM THE LIGHTHOUSE, ONE AT 7PM (HEY, IT’LL BE MIDNIGHT IN LONDON) AND ONE AT OUR MIDNIGHT. THE OMNI HOTEL, THE HILTON HEAD BEACH AND TENNIS RESORT, BROTHER SHUCKERS RESTAURANT AND A DISCO BASH AT POSEIDON IN SHELTER COVE. AND THEN, OF COURSE, THERE’S THE POLAR PLUNGE ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AT COLIGNY BEACH AT 11AM, WITH ACTIVITIES STARTING AT 10.

