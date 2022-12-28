ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

sc103radio.com

Lowcountry News Fri 12.30.2022

LOT OF US ARE PROBABLY READY TO FINISH OFF 2022 AND GREET THE NEW YEAR AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF PLACES TO DO IT IN THE LOWCOUNTRY. BEAUFORT’S GOT A ROARING ‘20’S NEW YEARS EVE AT REVOLUTION BALLROOM. BLUFFTON HAS ITS CRAB POT DROP AT THE OLD TOWN DISPENSARY. DAUFUSKIE ISLAND HAS A NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT THE OLD DAUFUSKIE CRAB COMPANY IN FREEPORT MARINA. PROBABLY THE BEST-KNOWN GATHERING IS AT HARBOUR TOWN ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND WITH TWO BALL DROPS FROM THE LIGHTHOUSE, ONE AT 7PM (HEY, IT’LL BE MIDNIGHT IN LONDON) AND ONE AT OUR MIDNIGHT. THE OMNI HOTEL, THE HILTON HEAD BEACH AND TENNIS RESORT, BROTHER SHUCKERS RESTAURANT AND A DISCO BASH AT POSEIDON IN SHELTER COVE. AND THEN, OF COURSE, THERE’S THE POLAR PLUNGE ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AT COLIGNY BEACH AT 11AM, WITH ACTIVITIES STARTING AT 10.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WYFF4.com

Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
etxview.com

Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott

CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
CAYCE, SC
counton2.com

South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl

South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
COLUMBIA, SC
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up

This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Anthony's 4pm Forecast: 12/29

No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments will end Jan. 31, according to South Carolina officials.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

