Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
At least 19 cats dead after house fire Colorado Springs, more could have perished
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least 19 cats were found dead when crews responded to a house fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
WATCH: One dead following fire at Colorado Springs mobile home park
WATCH: Opening ceremony for AdAmAn Alley on Tuesday in Colorado Springs. Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year's Eve holiday.
Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him. Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
Firefighters respond to basement fire near Dublin Blvd
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire in the area of Dublin Boulevard and North Union Boulevard Friday morning on Dec. 30. Around 10:45 a.m., CSFD tweeted crews were on scene of a fire in the 6900 block of Sproul Lane. Crews reported the fire was in the […]
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100
Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies arrested a man in Colorado Springs early Friday morning when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in unincorporated part of the county, crashed his vehicle in city limits, ran from the scene on foot, and punched a sergeant in the face when deputies tried to restrain him.
Passenger killed after vehicle hits tree during traffic crash on North Nevada Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A passenger was killed after a vehicle hit a tree during a traffic crash on North Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1500 block of N. Nevada Ave. early Wednesday morning. According to police, around 2:15 a.m., a vehicle
Possible homicide suspect taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a possible homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd.
Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Christmas morning, an uncle and his niece went on what was meant to be a short, fun and calm ATV ride in a neighborhood near Powers and Barnes, in northeast Colorado Springs. However, Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt did not make it home.
Suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft. CCPD said the suspect was seen draining gasoline out of vehicles after drilling holes in gas tanks. The suspect was driving a white, late 2010’s Ford F-150, four-door short bed. […]
DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Tree cycling in Colorado Springs save space in landfills and gives back to the community
A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Colorado researchers develop app to save pets after Marshall Fire tragedy.
CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
