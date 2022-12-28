ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him. Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Firefighters respond to basement fire near Dublin Blvd

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire in the area of Dublin Boulevard and North Union Boulevard Friday morning on Dec. 30. Around 10:45 a.m., CSFD tweeted crews were on scene of a fire in the 6900 block of Sproul Lane. Crews reported the fire was in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Passenger killed after vehicle hits tree during traffic crash on North Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A passenger was killed after a vehicle hit a tree during a traffic crash on North Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1500 block of N. Nevada Ave. early Wednesday morning. According to police, around 2:15 a.m., a vehicle The post Passenger killed after vehicle hits tree during traffic crash on North Nevada Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft. CCPD said the suspect was seen draining gasoline out of vehicles after drilling holes in gas tanks. The suspect was driving a white, late 2010’s Ford F-150, four-door short bed. […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy