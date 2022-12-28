Read full article on original website
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Chase In Bensalem Ends In Crash Stemming From Assault On Police
A Croydon woman is in trouble with the law after an incident last night, about 10:45PM. Sources said that said there was an assault near the WAWA at Street Road and Kingston Way. A woman ran from that incident to a vehicle and proceeded to drive on Street Road towards...
KMOV
1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County. The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.
Clinton Township police suspect alcohol played a role in crash that killed pedestrian
One man is dead in Clinton Township after police said he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Metropolitan Parkway late Thursday evening – and alcohol may be to blame.
Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County MSD pump station
St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in south county.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reporting a man is facing multiple charges after intruding on Shaw Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23. FBI special agent Kevin Conroy said 54-year-old Angelo Jerome Brown has been arrested after making his way onto the base.
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
iheart.com
Fatal Car Crash in Bristol Under Investigation
A Canandaigua man is dead, after a crash in Bristol. Deputies say 54-year-old Christopher Green's pickup went off State Route 64A in Gorham near the Route 20A intersection shortly before 3 yesterdat afternoon. It then crashed into a ditch. Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under...
wach.com
Retired veteran arrested for illegally entering Shaw Air Force Base, gets shot by officers
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A retired veteran now faces federal charges after officials say he illegally got onto Shaw Air Force Base with a weapon last Friday. According to a report from the US District Attorney's Office, Antonio Brown was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and siren 2nd offense, second-degree assault and battery, assault on federal officers, entering military property and possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility.
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
willmarradio.com
Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
3 injured, including juvenile, after crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
Three people were injured after a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Thursday that had the eastbound lanes shut down during the evening rush.
iheart.com
Driver Who Hit Oklahoma Trooper's Vehicle Identified
Authorities are identifying a driver involved in a crash that injured an Oklahoma highway patrol trooper. Authorities say that a trooper was gathering information about a crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike when Matthew Cuaresma struck a patrol vehicle. The trooper was treated at a hospital and later released. Cuaresma was arrested for driving under the influence.
WMBF
S.C. troopers to be out in full force, setting up checkpoints for New Year’s Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may ring in the new year with a toast or two, but while you’re out celebrating, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force watching the roads. Troopers want to remind you about their Sober or Slammer Campaign.
iheart.com
California's Serial Killer Now Faces New Murder Charges?!
In October police caught Stockton's serial killer who was suspected of killing several people across two counties! The suspect now faces new murder charges as additional victims have been revealed! Watch the video above for more details!
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
'I want justice for my son,' says father of north St. Louis County man left dead in car, woman wounded
BLACK JACK, Mo. — "Unfortunately, I got the news from his mother, and it was really just heartbreaking, and it was just the worst thing I could possibly hear in my life," Byrom Donald Sr. said. The devastated dad said no words can describe the pain he and his...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Mays Landing woman killed husband on Christmas, charges claim
A Mays Landing woman is accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day. Hamilton Township police were called to the 5200 block of Mays Landing-Somers Point Road at about 10:19 p.m. for an injured man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. They found David Wigglesworth, 57, suffering from...
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors push for alleged financial crimes as evidence, ask for exclusions in Murdaugh trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the holiday season, the state continues to file documents in the trial against Alex Murdaugh. The start date for the trial against the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer is rapidly approaching, with just 25 days left until Jan. 23. Prosecutors filed two new motions as well as...
