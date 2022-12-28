ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMOV

1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County. The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
iheart.com

UPDATE: Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reporting a man is facing multiple charges after intruding on Shaw Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23. FBI special agent Kevin Conroy said 54-year-old Angelo Jerome Brown has been arrested after making his way onto the base.
iheart.com

Fatal Car Crash in Bristol Under Investigation

A Canandaigua man is dead, after a crash in Bristol. Deputies say 54-year-old Christopher Green's pickup went off State Route 64A in Gorham near the Route 20A intersection shortly before 3 yesterdat afternoon. It then crashed into a ditch. Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wach.com

Retired veteran arrested for illegally entering Shaw Air Force Base, gets shot by officers

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A retired veteran now faces federal charges after officials say he illegally got onto Shaw Air Force Base with a weapon last Friday. According to a report from the US District Attorney's Office, Antonio Brown was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and siren 2nd offense, second-degree assault and battery, assault on federal officers, entering military property and possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility.
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
willmarradio.com

Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl

(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
iheart.com

Driver Who Hit Oklahoma Trooper's Vehicle Identified

Authorities are identifying a driver involved in a crash that injured an Oklahoma highway patrol trooper. Authorities say that a trooper was gathering information about a crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike when Matthew Cuaresma struck a patrol vehicle. The trooper was treated at a hospital and later released. Cuaresma was arrested for driving under the influence.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA

