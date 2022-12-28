Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
DMPD ID’s Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department identifies the officers involved in this week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Officers Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher, and Thomas Garcia are on leave. The three senior officers were called to 400 East McKinley Avenue Monday afternoon around 12:30 for a domestic dispute involving a gun. Police say the boy was armed at the scene. They say the boy started raising the handgun toward the officers after several minutes of trying to get the boy to put it down. More than one officer fired at the boy. He died at a local hospital.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
KCCI.com
Traffic crackdown begins in one metro city
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A traffic safety crackdown is underway in West Des Moines for the New Year's holiday. Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, West Des Moines police officers are conducting a special operation. The police department said drivers may notice an increased presence of officers...
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
theperrynews.com
Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman
A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
KCCI.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Part of Highway 30 near Nevada was blocked off on Thursday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 east of Nevada. The Story County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck was...
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police vow to keep investigating homicide after death of person of interest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they are not giving up in trying to find answers in the death of a Des Moines woman. On Dec. 12, Natasha Williams was found dead during a welfare check. Her ex-partner Scott Lowery was declared a person of interest. Lowery was found...
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
cbs2iowa.com
Dog abandoned outside DSM airport by airline passenger, investigation underway
Animal Rescue League (ARL) Animal Services responded to reports of a dog tied up outside the Des Moines airport on Thursday. Allegiant Air workers told ARL staff the dog was unable to board a cross-country flight home with her owner because the owner did not have a kennel. They said...
East Lincoln Way in Ames closing for up to 4 months starting Jan. 3
AMES, Iowa — East Lincoln Way will close from Teller Avenue (580th Street) to Potter Avenue (590th Street) for construction starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Teller Avenue will reopen for north and south traffic on Friday, Jan. 6, but everything else will remain closed during construction. According to a press...
