Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit

Ventura County, Calif. - A large eucalyptus tree fell across highway 101 in the southbound lanes.

The incident occurred near El Capitan Ranch Road, around 5 a.m, this morning. It was reported that four to five cars hit the tree across the road.

Seven patients with minor injuries were transported by ambulance. Highway 101 SB is reopen with one lane.

