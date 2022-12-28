Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Mastodon—and the pros and cons of moving beyond Big Tech gatekeepers
As Elon Musk's Category 5 tweetstorm continues, the once-obscure Mastodon social network has been gaining over 1,000 new refugees per hour, every hour, bringing its user count to about eight million. Joining as a user is pretty easy. More than enough ex-Twitterers are happy finding a Mastodon instance via joinmastodon.org,...
Elon banned me for calling him a “bologna face.” I’m a history professor with 139 followers
If Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO, as he claims, what will happen to all those banned accounts? Yes, I know the "mass unbanning of suspended Twitter users is underway," as CNN boldly announced on Dec. 8. Even neo-Nazis and apologists for rape have been welcomed back, and all manner of hate speech is thriving on Musk's new Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
Andrew Tate digs himself an even deeper hole after getting wrecked by Greta Thunberg
It’s been a tumultuous year for Twitter, but just as the end of 2022 rolls into sight, the social media giant has once again provided an interaction you simply wouldn’t see anywhere else. Yesterday, self-described internet misogynist Andrew Tate decided to pick a fight with climate activist Greta Thunberg, tagging her in a tweet boasting about his 33 cars and asking for her email address so he can send her more details.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Santos voters speak to CNN after his false claims were revealed
CNN's Eva McKend spoke to people who voted for Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos after it was revealed he fabricated parts of his resume.
George Santos Photo Op Adds to His Onslaught of Ridicule
Santos shared a photo of himself during a visit to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Wednesday, ignoring his ongoing lying scandal.
The Times’ own poll shows Americans reject terms like ‘chestfeeding’ and ‘Latinx’
The Big Brother of George Orwell’s “1984” was not content to simply police his subjects; he had to convert them. By changing the language from English to Newspeak, “In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.” But what if the masses aren’t buying it? This week, the New York Times published an online quiz of “offensive” words, with an accompanying poll of 4,000 adults asking them which terms they would or would not use. We wonder if the results are what the Times expected. The most rejected word was “chestfeeding,” which...
‘Simple’ Trump panned for asking ‘what happened to global warming’ after deadly Buffalo storm
Former President Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday to ask “Whatever happened to Global Warming?” in the aftermath of a devastating winter storm that has left 37 people dead in Western New York. Mr Trump, who is running for president again, has long denied the science of climate change and spewed misinformation about the danger it poses. His administration gutted envrionmental protections, favouring the concerns of oil and gas companies. The former president was, predictably, criticised for his take on the storm that dumped snow on the Buffalo area and affected travel throughout...
Trump's main holding company racked up over $300M in losses
Newly released IRS documents revealed former President Donald Trump's sprawling empire was awash in a sea of red ink from 2015-2020. Over six years, Trump's primary holding company, known as DJT Holdings LLC, accumulated in excess of $313 million in reported losses. Why it matters: The documents were released by...
Greta Thunberg vs. Andrew Tate: Twitter 'Loss' Sees Wikipedia Edit Go Viral
Andrew Tate clashed with Greta Thunberg in a viral Twitter exchange that many believe the Swedish activist won.
MONEY MOVES: The daily routines of 10 founders growing successful businesses through the pandemic and recession
Successful entrepreneurs explain how they structure their days to achieve work-life balance through a pandemic, recession, and economic uncertainty.
Twitter flames TIME article for calling exercise racist: 'So goofy I consider it satire'
Fitness influencers and Twitter users blasted a TIME journalist for portraying exercise as an activity with "white supremacist origins."
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill shows just how stupid Twitter has become
In his career, Mark Hamill has battled evil in his role as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, as well as fighting the forces of good in his role as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. But now he’s taking on his toughest fight yet, battling a foe who is so chaotic as to defy easy categorization: Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter.
TechCrunch
Some good news from this year in tech
Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.
Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space
Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.
Andrew Tate Branded 'Emperor Of Cringe' After Sparring With Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Over CO2 Emissions
Andrew Tate was dubbed the “emperor of cringe” this week after sparring back-and-forth online with the young and outspoken climate change activist Greta Thunberg, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the surprising back-and-forth between Tate, 36, and Thunberg, 19, began on Tuesday when Tate attempted to mock Thunberg on Twitter by tagging her in a post flaunting his collection of 33 supercars."I have 33 cars," he wrote. "My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.""Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their...
Ars Technica
HandBrake video transcoder adds official AV1 codec support in latest release
Hardware and software support for the royalty-free AV1 video codec has been steadily building over the last couple years. Hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding is becoming standard in more GPUs, phone SoCs, and other hardware, while streaming video services like YouTube and Netflix have begun serving AV1-encoded video to devices that support it.
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
Ars Technica
Busting a myth: Saturn V rocket wasn’t loud enough to melt concrete
There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2022, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: Busting the popular myth that the Saturn V launch was loud enough to melt concrete.
cryptoslate.com
Donald Trump’s NFT’s floor price drops 80% in 10 days
Former U.S. President Donal Trump’s NFT collection, Trump Digital Trading Cards, lost 80% of its value as the floor fell to 0.16 Ethereum (ETH) from 0.84 ETH ten days ago. According to OpenSea data, 45,000 NFTs are currently owned by a total of 15,115 owners, which equates to a 34% unique owner rate.
