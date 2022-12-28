ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said following 21-0 win over Kentucky in Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes ended their season on a high note as they defeated Kentucky 21-0. Two of the touchdowns were courtesy of the defense recording pick-sixes, but nevertheless, Iowa found a way to win. Following Saturday's game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the win, share some tragic news surrounding Jack Campbell's family and more. Here's everything he had to say.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl

Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
IOWA CITY, IA
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

By The Numbers: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

Kentucky's 21-0 loss to Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky finishes the season with a 7-6 record, the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Wildcats won at least seven, with the only exception being the Covid-shortened 2020 season.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
LEXINGTON, KY
KCRG.com

Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
SOLON, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe

The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
MARENGO, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
OTTUMWA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR

An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANAMOSA, IA
247Sports

247Sports

