US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan , whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing Whelan’s release remains a top administration priority.

U.S. officials had hoped to include Whelan in a prisoner swap earlier this month in which they traded detained WNBA star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. The administration considers Whelan, like Griner, to have been wrongfully detained.

Blinken said Whelan and his family are “suffering through an unfathomable ordeal" and he again condemned the American's conviction, which was based on secret evidence, and 16-year prison sentence.

“His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity,” Blinken said. “Our efforts to secure Paul’s release will not cease until he is back home with his family where he belongs.”

Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, is jailed in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless. U.S. officials said Russia refused to consider including Whelan in the Griner deal, calling it a “one or none” decision.

His family supported the exchange that freed Griner, but expressed fears that Whelan will not be released for years.

His brother, David Whelan, said when the swap was announced, “I think we all realize that the math is not going to work out for Paul to come home anytime soon, unless the U.S. government is able to find concessions."

Paul Whelan, 52, was sentenced in 2020.

The Independent

Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace

Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.“At the same time Britain is...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
The Independent

Kushner, Melania and other Trump insiders claimed Jan 6 violence was a ‘shock’ despite warnings

Top Trump administration aides claim they were surprised that protests at the US Capitol turned violent on January 6, 2021, despite law enforcement agencies warning of such a possibility in advance.The claims came in newly released transcripts of interviews conducted by the House committee investigating the attack with numerous top advisors to then-president Donald Trump.Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to Mr Trump and husband to his daughter, told committee members that “nobody expected there to be violence” on the day when the 2020 election was due to be certified.“I didn’t even know to what degree that it was going to...
The Independent

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy threatens another armed standoff in response to defamation lawsuit

Far-right anti-government militant Ammon Bundy has threatened to use weapons to resist enforcement of a lawsuit filed against him by an Idaho hospital.Mr Bundy, who gained notoriety for two armed standoffs in Nevada and Oregon in 2014 and 2016 respectively, told the conservative Idaho Dispatch that he would meet authorities with weapons if they attempted to seize property in relation to the lawsuit, which seeks damages for defamation.“They’re probably going to try to get judgments of over a million dollars and take everything they have from me, and I’m not going to let that happen,” he said on a...
The Independent

Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights

The Government was warned in 1992 that abortion laws in Northern Ireland may constitute an infringement of human rights, declassified papers have revealed.However, it was also said that any attempt to repeal or clarify the laws would be highly controversial and lead to “acrimonious debate”.The 1967 Abortion Act had made terminations legal in Great Britain for up to 24 weeks but it was not extended to Northern Ireland, where abortions were only permitted if a women’s life was at risk or there was a risk of permanent or serious damage to her physical or mental health.The present legal framework has...
The Independent

Secret Service flagged White House visit by Proud Boys leader ahead of Jan 6

Transcripts of depositions released by the House January 6 select committee show the Secret Service notified White House leaders after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was admitted onto the 18-acre complex for a tour.Mr Tarrio, who is currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to his group’s alleged role in the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, attended a tour of the executive mansion on 12 December 2020, the same day he vandalised a Black Lives Matter sign by setting it ablaze after stealing it from a Black church. At the time, his status as chairman of the...
The Independent

‘Simple’ Trump panned for asking ‘what happened to global warming’ after deadly Buffalo storm

Former President Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday to ask “Whatever happened to Global Warming?” in the aftermath of a devastating winter storm that has left 37 people dead in Western New York. Mr Trump, who is running for president again, has long denied the science of climate change and spewed misinformation about the danger it poses. His administration gutted envrionmental protections, favouring the concerns of oil and gas companies. The former president was, predictably, criticised for his take on the storm that dumped snow on the Buffalo area and affected travel throughout...
