Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the final day of 2022, the weather event that many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how this weather event unfolded in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo digs out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. At least...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No new storm deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Baskin helps distribute household items, meals after stores were looted

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents in the Kenfield-Langfield homes got a helping hand from Erie County legislator April Baskin's office. She says because of the looting on Bailey Avenue, where residents often go for essentials, she wanted to make sure they were taken care of in the blizzard's aftermath. Household items and meals were distributed Saturday afternoon inside the Martha Mitchell Community Center.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

