Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Related
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the final day of 2022, the weather event that many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how this weather event unfolded in Western New York.
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. At least...
New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
No new storm deaths reported in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
More than 600 New York National Guard troops are in Buffalo for storm relief
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now over 600 National Guard troops from the Niagara Falls airbase, and elsewhere in Western New York as well as from around the state including New York City. They are here to provide a helping hand with storm relief in various ways including saving...
Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
Road closures for Buffalo Ball Drop celebration to ring in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The end of another year is upon us, and as 2022 wraps up the 35th Annual Buffalo Ball Drop will usher in the new year. Festivities start Saturday at 10 p.m. with live entertainment leading up to the ball drop, and fireworks at midnight. And as...
Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
Buffalo Zoo seeking donations after blizzard affected its income streams
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is asking for your help after the blizzard shut-down one of their most important events of the year. The annual display Zoo Lights has been canceled for the remainder of the year, which is having an impact on the Zoo's revenue stream. On...
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
Pennsylvania governor sending equipment to assist in snow removal efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More help is on its way to Buffalo from a neighboring state. On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would be sending personnel and equipment to help in the snow clean-up efforts. “The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather...
Erie County distributing formula to combat shortage following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help combat a baby formula shortage in Erie County following a historic blizzard, a formula donation is being distributed by the county. On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on social media that Wegmans donated baby formula to the county. Erie County Sheriff's deputies drove to Pottsville, Pennsylvania to collect the donation.
Baskin helps distribute household items, meals after stores were looted
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents in the Kenfield-Langfield homes got a helping hand from Erie County legislator April Baskin's office. She says because of the looting on Bailey Avenue, where residents often go for essentials, she wanted to make sure they were taken care of in the blizzard's aftermath. Household items and meals were distributed Saturday afternoon inside the Martha Mitchell Community Center.
Blizzard baby: Buffalo parents-to-be get coached through firstborn's birth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Blizzard of 2022 put a hold of things on hold, Christmas, Hanukkah, and countless family get-togethers, the one thing that seemingly could not be stopped was childbirth. While Western New York was being frozen in time soon to be mother and father Erica and Davon...
Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm. The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.
Bills, Sabres send support to Buffalo after blizzard's devastation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law. What is usually...
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in Western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0