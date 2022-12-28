ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Xrp Classic Promotes Eco-friendly Regenerative Finance Using Blockchain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lBw9_0jwXUEWt00

DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--

Created as a carbon-free, eco-friendly regenerative finance (ReFi) blockchain, Xrp Classic has completed its Fair Launch in December 2022. Xrp Classic was successfully listed on Coinsbit within 48 hours of the launch, and then on P2PB2B cryptocurrency exchange platform in the days that followed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005243/en/

Xrp Classic promotes eco-friendly regenerative finance using blockchain (Photo: Business Wire)

Combining both positive and negative externalities while protecting users, ReFi embodies a stable and regenerative approach to navigating the financial system which aims to democratize access to financial services. Decentralized ReFi supports the transition to a financial system in which solutions to systemic problems such as climate change can be addressed.

Xrp Classic positions itself as a solution that will flourish as cryptocurrency exchanges mature, by representing best practice in the ReFi sector. Xrp Classic is currently developing its own ReFi blockchain to offer high-speed, eco-friendly transactions combined with minimum trading fees.

Xrp Classic has sought and received confirmation from SolidProof on credibility and contract software authenticity. It is listed on Coinmarketcap, with the ultimate goal of integrating its ReFi blockchain into all sectors to contribute to a decarbonized world. Xrp Classic’s Community Director, George Peter stated: “We have within our means the possibility of minimizing some of the damage we are doing to our environment using advanced technology. Xrp Classic is an example of the kind of technology that can transition from a linear to a circular economy, helping the world recover.”

According to a report by PwC, global investors rank the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and ESG reporting to be among their top five considerations when deploying investments. He emphasizes how sustainability has gained in importance over time by saying, “It’s clear that the world is on the cusp of dramatic change and we are convinced that Xrp Classic’s ReFi model is an essential part of this transition.”

Following the Fair Launch, Xrp Classic has been featured on social media sources, cryptocurrency exchange news and has advertised on New York, Times Square billboards. The Xrp Classic ReFi blockchain solution is part of the global transition to a low carbon economy thanks to its reduced environmental impact on the crypto ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.xrpclassic.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005243/en/

CONTACT: George Peter

info@xrpclassic.com

KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT BLOCKCHAIN GREEN TECHNOLOGY FINANCE

SOURCE: Xrp Classic

PUB: 12/28/2022 09:06 AM/DISC: 12/28/2022 09:06 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System

The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
TechCrunch

India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency

India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
The Jewish Press

Singularity Capital VC Fund to Increase Israel Investments

Despite the tech slowdown, Arizona-based venture capital fund Singularity Capital will increase its investments in Israel. According to Globes, this new development was revealed during a recent visit to the Jewish state by Singularity’s managing partner Sudeep Mishra. “The visit to Israel has been enlightening for me and the...
CoinDesk

Step Aside, Ethereum: Blockchain Project Stacks Wants to Bring Smart Contracts to Bitcoin

Blockchain project Stacks has published a whitepaper showing how a new digital asset called “Stacks bitcoin” (sBTC) can be used to make Bitcoin fully programmable. Unlike Ethereum or Solana where developers can conjure up all manner of algorithmic machinations – think six-figure gorilla avatars – Bitcoin’s simpler scripting language limits what Bitcoin developers can create on the platform.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Retreats Further Into the Gloom

Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies spent Wednesday in the red. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's most noteworthy columns. In his latest Crypto Long and Short newsletter, CoinDesk research analyst George Kaloudis considered five of the most annoying events and trends in 2022. Unsurprisingly, topping his list, Kaloudis wrote of his anger at FTX.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder

Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
TechCrunch

E-bike subsidies, consolidation and IPOs: Our 2023 micromobility predictions

We also saw further consolidation happen in the shared micromobility industry, e-bikes and e-mopeds start to make a dent in delivery and logistics networks and a few promising policy initiatives that might just get people out of cars and onto smaller form factors. With 2022 in our rearview mirror, we...
CNBC

Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims

The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims. Markets are weighing the impact of China's rapid loosening of its strict Covid rules with a surge...
The Guardian

Rates, growth and China: what will cause economic headwinds in 2023

A safe prediction to make for 2023 – or any year – is that many forecasts will be wrong, not least in the world of economics and financial markets. As Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel-winning economist notes in his book, Thinking, Fast and Slow, “[everything] makes sense in hindsight … The illusion that what we understand the past fosters overconfidence in our ability to predict the future.”
Engadget

The Morning After: New York’s governor signs a weakened right-to-repair bill

New York governor Kathy Hochul has finally signed a right-to-repair bill into law, over half a year since the state legislature was passed. Representatives for Microsoft and Apple pressed Hochul's office for changes, as well as industry association TechNet, which represents many notable tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Dell and HP. Critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness. The bill's revised language excludes enterprise electronics, like devices used in schools and hospitals. Home appliances, motor vehicles, medical devices and off-road equipment were also previously exempted.
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries

(Reuters) -Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, whose shares have been battered in...
CNBC

Nasdaq closes out its first four-quarter slump since dot-com crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
TechCrunch

Meta acquires Luxexcel, a smart eyewear company

Founded in 2009, Luxexcel uses 3D printing to make prescription lenses for glasses. More recently, the company has focused its efforts on smart lenses, which can be printed with integrated technology like LCD displays and holographic film. “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership...
TechCrunch

Some good news from this year in tech

Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy