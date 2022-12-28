Xrp Classic Promotes Eco-friendly Regenerative Finance Using Blockchain

DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--

Created as a carbon-free, eco-friendly regenerative finance (ReFi) blockchain, Xrp Classic has completed its Fair Launch in December 2022. Xrp Classic was successfully listed on Coinsbit within 48 hours of the launch, and then on P2PB2B cryptocurrency exchange platform in the days that followed.

Combining both positive and negative externalities while protecting users, ReFi embodies a stable and regenerative approach to navigating the financial system which aims to democratize access to financial services. Decentralized ReFi supports the transition to a financial system in which solutions to systemic problems such as climate change can be addressed.

Xrp Classic positions itself as a solution that will flourish as cryptocurrency exchanges mature, by representing best practice in the ReFi sector. Xrp Classic is currently developing its own ReFi blockchain to offer high-speed, eco-friendly transactions combined with minimum trading fees.

Xrp Classic has sought and received confirmation from SolidProof on credibility and contract software authenticity. It is listed on Coinmarketcap, with the ultimate goal of integrating its ReFi blockchain into all sectors to contribute to a decarbonized world. Xrp Classic’s Community Director, George Peter stated: “We have within our means the possibility of minimizing some of the damage we are doing to our environment using advanced technology. Xrp Classic is an example of the kind of technology that can transition from a linear to a circular economy, helping the world recover.”

According to a report by PwC, global investors rank the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and ESG reporting to be among their top five considerations when deploying investments. He emphasizes how sustainability has gained in importance over time by saying, “It’s clear that the world is on the cusp of dramatic change and we are convinced that Xrp Classic’s ReFi model is an essential part of this transition.”

Following the Fair Launch, Xrp Classic has been featured on social media sources, cryptocurrency exchange news and has advertised on New York, Times Square billboards. The Xrp Classic ReFi blockchain solution is part of the global transition to a low carbon economy thanks to its reduced environmental impact on the crypto ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.xrpclassic.com

