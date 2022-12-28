ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Balance is key as NH lawmakers head into budget year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OV9iA_0jwXU6YK00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Balance is the buzzword at the New Hampshire Statehouse these days, and not only because lawmakers will spend much of the next year crafting a state budget.

With the 400-member House almost evenly divided, legislative leaders say 2023 won’t be the year for sweeping policy changes. Republicans hold a minuscule 201-198 majority, with one seat vacant pending the outcome of a special election in February.

“Nothing controversial,” Deputy House Speaker Steven Smith said when asked about biggest issues the Legislature will likely tackle. “If somebody’s putting in gun control bills, it’s not gonna happen. If they’re putting in abortion restrictions, not gonna happen.”

That doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t throw legislation against the wall like spaghetti and see what sticks. They’ve already put in placeholder titles for more than 800 proposed bills, including legislation on both sides of the abortion debate. While Democrats plan to push for codifying abortion rights in state law, some Republicans want to restrict the procedure far beyond the current 24-week ban.

House Minority Leader Matt Wilhelm said Democrats stand ready to push back against Republican extremism, including anti-abortion legislation and any effort to expand the state’s school voucher program.

Abortion

“When it comes to working with the other side of the aisle, skeptically trust and constantly verify,” he said when asked for his New Year’s resolution.

But Wilhelm also said he hopes lawmakers can find common ground on kitchen table issues such as energy costs, housing and child care that affect both families and the business community.

“If we’re going to be strategic in how we tackle the economic challenges that we’re going to face in the next decade, those really need to be central to the equation,” he said.

At Wilhelm’s urging, House Speaker Sherman Packard has created special committees to explore the latter two issues, with each panel’s membership split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

Less evenly split is the state Senate, where Republicans maintained their 14-10 majority in the November elections. New Senate President Jeb Bradley said he expects lawmakers to focus on creating a budget that balances mental health, substance abuse treatment, child protection and other priorities with the need to keep business taxes low.

“A lot depends on us sort of threading that needle between making sure that we have a good, responsible budget and growing the economy so that we can continue to have surpluses,” he said. “That’s all part of putting together a budget that meets the needs of the people, protects taxpayers and drives the economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Captain Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested, Dahlinger said.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:. (two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada. A flood watch was in effect across much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. A Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map showed more than 153,000 customers were affected by power outages on Saturday. “SMUD crews are responding to outages across the region during this powerful winter storm,” the utility said in a Twitter message, adding that it was preparing additional resources while working to restore power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake. Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy