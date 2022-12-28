The Resume-Like Doc to Keep on Your Desktop for When a Dream Job Opportunity Pops Up: ‘You Want to Be Ready'

Long before the pandemic, Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford economics professor, was already studying the most effective work-from-home policies. His parents worked remotely for the U.K. government when he was a child, sparking a longstanding interest on the topic. And thanks to a handful of studies he conducted in the early to mid 2000s, Bloom had already been an expert on the subject for decades when workers around the world turned to Zoom and Slack in March 2020.

