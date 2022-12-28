Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham Bowl
Coastal Carolina backup QB enters transfer portal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina backup QB Bryce Archie has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. Archie thanked the team for the opportunity. “I want to also tell my brothers I’m grateful for being [a part] of the family,” he said in...
What's next for CCU football: Coaching and roster changes and upholding a standard
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama | Coastal Carolina has had quite a three-year run in football. Following three consecutive losing seasons in their first three years in FBS from 2017 to 2019, the Chanticleers have gone 31-7 over the past three seasons and spent 24 weeks ranked in the AP or Coaches Poll Top 25, rising as high as No. 9 during an undefeated regular season in 2020.
Roman Catholic (PA) tops Dorman for Beach Ball Classic title
The Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina concluded on Friday with six games. Here’s what happened. Championship, Traditional Division Roman Catholic (Pa.) 56, Dorman (S.C.) 54 (OT) Xzayvier Brown hit a fast-break with four seconds left in overtime as the Cahillites won a thriller to ...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
1 dead after crash near Mullins, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. on Zion Road northwest of Mullins when a 2010 Lexus sedan went off the right side of the road and overturned in a […]
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
‘A big guy with a big laugh and a big smile.’ Myrtle Beach golf industry mourns loss of pro at 45
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh. That was not...
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was sold at the Refuel located at 6151 Highway 707, the release reads. Monday’s drawing results were: 17, 41, 47, 60 and 61. The Powerball number was 17. […]
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023
Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
EMS responds to crash in Georgetown on New Year’s Eve
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash is impacting traffic in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street and N. Hazzard Street around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement expects to close lanes of Highmarket Street.
Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All 10 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled again on Thursday, and an airline official said the problem could continue into next week. The airline has scrubbed thousands of flights nationwide since a winter storm over the Christmas holiday weekend began creating havoc […]
Rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to raise money for New Directions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People will soon be able to rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to help raise money for New Directions, which assists the homeless population in Myrtle Beach. Over the Edge will be in North Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25. The event was organized by New Directions CEO […]
Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
