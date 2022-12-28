ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

cbs17

Coastal Carolina backup QB enters transfer portal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina backup QB Bryce Archie has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. Archie thanked the team for the opportunity. “I want to also tell my brothers I’m grateful for being [a part] of the family,” he said in...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

What's next for CCU football: Coaching and roster changes and upholding a standard

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama | Coastal Carolina has had quite a three-year run in football. Following three consecutive losing seasons in their first three years in FBS from 2017 to 2019, the Chanticleers have gone 31-7 over the past three seasons and spent 24 weeks ranked in the AP or Coaches Poll Top 25, rising as high as No. 9 during an undefeated regular season in 2020.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023

Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All 10 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled again on Thursday, and an airline official said the problem could continue into next week. The airline has scrubbed thousands of flights nationwide since a winter storm over the Christmas holiday weekend began creating havoc […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

