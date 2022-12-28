The New York Yankees have heard your demands, and responded by acquiring a lefty-swinging outfielder who got a Futures Game appearance under his belt. Only issue? That Futures Game came in 2016, and Willie Calhoun’s development path hasn’t exactly been linear since his breakout .848 OPS 2019 season in Texas. Still, the Yankees could do far worse on a minor-league deal, with an available big-league role to be held aloft like a carrot in Calhoun’s path.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO