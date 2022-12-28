ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
FanSided

Yankees make upside play, sign former Rangers top prospect outfielder

The New York Yankees have heard your demands, and responded by acquiring a lefty-swinging outfielder who got a Futures Game appearance under his belt. Only issue? That Futures Game came in 2016, and Willie Calhoun’s development path hasn’t exactly been linear since his breakout .848 OPS 2019 season in Texas. Still, the Yankees could do far worse on a minor-league deal, with an available big-league role to be held aloft like a carrot in Calhoun’s path.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
