4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
WSAZ
Abandoned house catches fire for a third time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
WSAZ
Community experiences water outages
CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, running water has been unreliable for households across our region. In Wayne County, for example, water has been off and on as crews work to repair water lines. During the last few days, Wayne County Emergency Management posted several updates on their Facebook page...
WSAZ
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic backup in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show. The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C. According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are. Metro 911 says the […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
West Virginia man charged with arson after setting fire to apartment in Ravenswood
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after police say he set a home on fire in Ravenswood on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call about threats being made at a residence on the 600 block of Sand St. They spoke with a man, 62-year-old David Boggess, who said […]
Fire under control in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Huntington is under control Wednesday morning. The Huntington Fire Department said that the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Crestmont Dr. They say that crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant, but they were able to get the fire under control. All occupants and firefighters […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:15 p.m., 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington Friday evening. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue...
Metro News
One killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in East Huntington late Friday night. The deadly collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. not far from the 5th Avenue and 31st Street intersection. State police are investigating.
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WSAZ
Unmarked car with emergency lights impounded in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Nitro Police Department pulled over a sedan that looked unusual early Thursday morning. What they found strange is that it had lights on like a police cruiser. They made the stop and discovered the person driving the car was...
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
