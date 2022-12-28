ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Abandoned house catches fire for a third time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Community experiences water outages

CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, running water has been unreliable for households across our region. In Wayne County, for example, water has been off and on as crews work to repair water lines. During the last few days, Wayne County Emergency Management posted several updates on their Facebook page...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles

PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire under control in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Huntington is under control Wednesday morning. The Huntington Fire Department said that the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Crestmont Dr. They say that crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant, but they were able to get the fire under control. All occupants and firefighters […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

One killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in East Huntington late Friday night. The deadly collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. not far from the 5th Avenue and 31st Street intersection. State police are investigating.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Unmarked car with emergency lights impounded in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Nitro Police Department pulled over a sedan that looked unusual early Thursday morning. What they found strange is that it had lights on like a police cruiser. They made the stop and discovered the person driving the car was...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH

