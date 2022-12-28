Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
2 Illini capture individual wrestling championships at Midlands
At the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships this past week, two Fighting Illini wrestlers claimed titles as Illinois placed fifth in one of the biggest wrestling tournaments of the season. Edmond Ruth was the 1-seed at 174lb and cruised through his bracket, knocking off Penn’s Nick Incontrera with a 4-1 decision...
thechampaignroom.com
Illini Athletics 2022: Second Half Year-in-Review
It’s almost time to flip the calendar to 2023. But before we do, let’s recap some of the highlights of the second half of 2022. Fighting Illini football and women’s basketball are in the midst of a rapid rebuild, and there was a plethora of needle-moving, noteworthy stories across Champaign and the entire Big Ten.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois cruises to bounce-back win over Bethune-Cookman
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois let out its frustration in dominant fashion in the final game of the calendar year. In their first contest as an unranked team this season, the Illini needed to make a statement Thursday night. They did just that, winning with authority over Bethune-Cookman 85-52 at State Farm Center.
thechampaignroom.com
The ReliaQuest Bowl ends a chapter, not a book
The Book of Bielema has been an intriguing mix of the classics in 2022. The no-nonsense style of play employed by the Illinois defense-first philosophy hits you in the throat like a Beat Generation masterpiece. The defense itself, led in part by Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin, Gabe Jacas, Calvin Avery,...
FOX Sports
Illinois' Dain Dainja throws down a monster putback jam against Bethune-Cookman
The Illinois Fighting Illini's Dain Dainja throws down a putback two-handed jam after a turnover committed by Bethune-Cookman. Illinois extends their lead over the Wildcats in the first half.
thechampaignroom.com
Transfer QB Luke Altmyer commits to Illinois
University of Mississippi transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer has committed to Illinois. He announced his decision in a tweet Thursday night. Altmyer has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He comes with a high prospect pedigree, as he was a top-200 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2021. At the time of his commitment, he ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in a transfer portal loaded with experienced star power.
muddyriversports.com
Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
Effingham Radio
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Friday December 30th
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP: LUTHERAN NORTH VS. HIGHLAND.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers home for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The last of approximately 200 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade arrived in time for the holidays. According to an Illinois Army press release, the soldiers were based in Normal, Illinois after a successful deployment to Djibouti in Africa. The...
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
WCIA
Village of Savoy receives $2 million toward road project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is planning to start phase two of the Curtis Road Complete Street and Grade Separation Project. Two million dollars in federal money will help pay for utility and right-of way acquisitions. The Village was one of more than 550 places across Illinois that applied for the money. Village of Savoy President John Brown said it’s one more step toward reaching their goal.
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
