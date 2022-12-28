Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls Over
(Undated) -- The already-massive Mega Millions jackpot is rolling over once again with no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's drawing. That puts the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday at 640-million dollars. The odds of striking it rich are roughly one in 302-million.
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
