“He could play all five positions on the court" - Rick Pitino described how lethal Jamal Mashburn was in college

Rick Pitino is one of many who described Jamal Mashburn as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Jamal Mashburn © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

When we say versatile players, LeBron James , Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard are often in the conversation. However, when we add the word “underrated," many different names are added to the discussion. That's when maybe, just maybe, the name Jamal Mashburn will also be thrown in there.

A phenom waiting for his time to shine

Only keen eyes could tell how incredible of an all-around player Mashburn was. His skill set was first honed in New York, but Mashburn rose to prominence in Kentucky after the renowned college landed him in 1990.

In high school, Mashburn was already a phenom. Then-Kentucky assistant coach Herb Sendek had been tracking him until the youngster finally reckoned it was Rick Pitino who could help him take his talent to the NBA.

“He was looking to make a decision so he could develop and become the best player he could be,” Sendek told Slam in 2014. “He wisely understood that [then-Kentucky head coach] Coach Pitino was the man to help make that happen.”

It didn’t take long for “Monster Mash” to fit in Pitino’s squad. In his sophomore year, Mashburn was already a walking bucket, averaging 21.3 points per game on an incredible efficiency of 56% from the field. As a junior, Mashburn took off and was named All-American and SEC’s Player of the Year.

Mashburn's scoring abilities impressed Pitino season after season. However, the thing that left him in awe was his versatility.

“He was the best college player I coached,” Pitino said of Mashburn. “He could play all five positions on the court.”

The underrated NBA superstar

Mashburn skipped seniors and jumped straight into the NBA. In the big boys’ league, “Monster Mash” didn’t lose his rhythm. If anything, he became more lethal.

However, for some reason, Mashburn was overlooked. In fact, he was already 30 years old when he earned his lone All-Star appearance. To this day, he's still one of the most overlooked players in recent NBA history, and former Charlotte Hornets star Baron Davis testified to that.

“Jamal Mashburn was so underrated, believe it or not. He still does not get the credit he deserves. We had a dynamic scorer, finisher, you know, in Jamal Mashburn; you had someone who could seal the game. I would pass the ball to him. I would say Mash was like; he was the safety button. You knew he was going to get the bucket; you knew he was going to score. That was the monster. Monster Mash was something else. He was embarrassing people,” Davis said.

The NBA is indeed a bigger stage than college basketball. But hearing all this, it’s safe to say Mashburn was a superstar in both worlds.