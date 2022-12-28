Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Civic Center prepares for 5th annual New Year’s Eve celebration
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is holding its 5th annual New Year’s Eve kids countdown Saturday. Families will be able to come to downtown Peoria and enjoy face paintings, balloon animals, and stage performances all leading up to the ball drop. Organizers expect hundreds of...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Sunny House Chinese Restaurant
It’s my friend and local author, Tricia A.K.A. P.A. Nimmo. Tricia wrote and published a book this year, titled, “Running Blind in Traffic.”. She’s been busy promoting it and you can see her interviewed on WEEK’s Community Corner by clicking here and listen to her interviewed on The Greg and Dan Show by clicking right here!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
Central Illinois Proud
Prairie Central boys, Normal Community & Peoria High girls thrilled with tournament titles
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois basketball tournaments delivered with thrilling basketball games during the holiday week. The Prairie Central boys finally took home the Williamsville tournament title for the first time in program history. They defeated East Peoria 55-34. It came after years of coming up just short.
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Central Illinois Proud
Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1
How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co …. Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean...
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?
Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues following a burst pipe at Illinois Wesleyan University. According to a press release, on Christmas Eve, frigid temperatures caused a pipe to freeze and burst in one of the apartment units at Gates Fricke, a campus ran apartment building for juniors and seniors.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley men’s basketball will go full calendar year without loss at home
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley’s lone home loss in 2022 was on Jan. 5 against Missouri State. With a 79-45 win on New Year’s Eve over UIC, they’ll make it a full calendar year without another one. The Braves had five different players reach double digits...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF OnCall Remote Monitoring Program for parents | Ask the Doc
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cases of RSV, a respiratory illness affecting kids, are soaring across the country and right here in central Illinois. Kara Roat, the Manager of Digital Patient Care at OSF OnCall Digital Health, joined WMBD This Morning Thursday for our Ask the Doc segment. She tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee how this program is both helpful for parents and the local hospital systems.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - I’m looking for some quality cuisine, and there’s a spot here in town where you should come to dine... and stay for the wine. Michael Vandy wanted to serve homemade wine using grapes from around the world. Last year, he brought that vision to life and opened Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro.
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can donate blood in Peoria
25newsnow.com
Local animal shelter sees more people giving up their pets
PEKIN (25 News Now) - More people are giving up their pets, according to a local animal shelter. Staffers at TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin say they’ve already had three puppies surrendered since Christmas. Pets can be popular holiday gifts, but they can’t be easily returned, said TAPS...
