Lee County, FL

Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUhTk_0jwXRcGk00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call.

During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.

Deputies will never call and solicit money over the phone.

If you have questions about jury duty, contact the Lee County Clerk of Court. If you witness this scam or are a potential victim, please call the fraud line at 239-258-3292.

