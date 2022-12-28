Read full article on original website
SFGate
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties
On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24. hours and will continue through later tonight. Ponding and debris,. such as mud, trees and rocks, falling onto roadways have been. reported by CHP.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
