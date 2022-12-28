Read full article on original website
Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades
The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out on A-Force Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a lot of exciting places in the next few years, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise boasting a lot of epic movies and Disney+ television shows. For years now, one project that fans have been particularly eager to see onscreen is A-Force, a female-focused ensemble of new and existing Marvel characters. Evangeline Lilly, who will next reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently asked about the possibility of an A-Force movie — and definitely seemed on board with the idea.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Made Box Office History in a Surprising Way
When it debuted in theaters last month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever provided an emotional and surprising conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action film, which followed Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the kingdom of Wakanda following the passing of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has already touched the hearts of many fans, and grossed a significant amount of money at the box office in the process. As it turns out, Wakanda Forever's box office performance has now made history in an unexpected way. Wakanda Forever's current domestic box office run of $429+ million officially makes it the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie in the history of the United States box office.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
Marvel's Kingpin Just Made a Deal With A Very Dangerous Avenger
Marvel's Kingpin is entering some dirty dealings with a very dangerous Avenger – as revealed in the latest Marvel previews! Joe Fixit #1 will see The Hulk's alter-ego Joe Fixit getting back to his criminal ways, out in Las Vegas. However, as Joe Fixit apparently goes full mobster, he also runs into another big figure of the crime world (in both reputation and stature), The Kingpin!
Bosslogic Debuts Badass Henry Cavill as Marvel's The Sentry
Marvel Studios is getting ready to turn things up a notch with their next phase of projects and they'll kick things off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania is a major Avengers-level film that will prominently feature the main villain of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, who will be played by Jonathan Majors. After that's all said and done, the studio will begin releasing projects based on never before-used I.P., which includes a movie based on their Thunderbolts team. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme and use The Sentry as the main antagonist. The Sentry is a Superman like character, and who better to play him than Henry Cavill. Cavill recently exited the Superman role and is definitely free to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. BossLogic seems to agree with the idea as he has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character. You can check it out below!
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Says He's Playing the Same Daredevil
Now that Marvel Studios is overseeing the production of virtually all Marvel-related television programming, there's been an everlasting debate as to whether or not the shows made in a pre-Marvel Studios era reside in the same continuity as the film franchise. One of the characters at the forefront of the debate is Marvel's Man Without Fear, with the two sides arguing whether or not the character appearing in the Daredevil series that first originated on Netflix is the same version of Matt Murdock Charlie Cox has reprised in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Another Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Is Coming Soon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film up from Marvel Studios, and the picture's marketing campaign is about to kick off in high gear. Though fans of the franchise have already gotten two teasers for the upcoming Peyton Reed film, a third will soon be released by Marvel Studios. According to a quick promotion during Saturday's Fiesta Bowl, a new look at the movie will debut during the NCAA National Football Championship on Monday, January 9.
Nicolas Cage Suits Up as Superman Beyond in DC Universe Fan Art
Warner Bros. is getting ready to make some major changes to the DC Universe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has revealed that he will be writing a new Superman movie that will not feature Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman movie will not be an origin story but will focus on the character when he first arrives in Metropolis and begins work for the Daily Planet. It was also revealed that the newly minted studio would be working on a bunch of Elseworlds stories and fans have been pitching some cool ideas. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Nicolas Cage returning as the Superman Beyond version of the character.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Weighs In on Buffy Reboot
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and it was announced in 2018 that a reboot was in the works with original series creator, Joss Whedon. At the time, it was revealed that Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen would write the script and serve as the showrunner. However, in August of this year, executive producer Gail Berman appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast (via TV Line), and said the Buffy reboot is now "on pause." If the show ever comes to be, there's one person who isn't interested in being a part of it and that's the original show's star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Barbara Walters, Legendary TV Journalist, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, a television anchor and broadcaster known for a decades-long career, has died at the age of 93. The news was broken on Friday via a report from ABC News, the company she worked at for much of her career. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Born on September 25, 1929 in Boston Massachusetts, Walters began working as a journalist in 1951, and continued through her retirement in 2015. In addition to her own standalone news specials, including the annual Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People, her work included stints on Today, 20/20, and the ABC Evening News. She also co-created, produced, and co-hosted The View, which she appeared on from 1997 through 2014.
