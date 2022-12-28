WASHINGTON -- James Posey remembers being nervous as he was quizzed in front of the entire team by one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He was in his first year as an NBA assistant coach, then with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Recently retired from his own NBA playing career, in which he had memorable playoff battles with several in the room, he could sense some skepticism.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO