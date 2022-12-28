Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
NBC Sports
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
NBC Sports
Kings Twitter avenges Nuggets trolling the victory beam
The Kings victory beam is beloved by just about everyone in NBA circles, especially those lucky enough to stare at the radiant purple lasers lighting up the Sacramento night sky after a victory. But like any signature feature tied to a sports franchise, it also opens up the Kings to a bit of trolling from other teams and fan bases.
Double-double czar Domantas Sabonis, Kings visit Grizzlies
One game was agonizing enough for Domantas Sabonis to sit out with a right thumb injury, and his past two
NBC Sports
Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries
OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
NBC Sports
Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues
The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Posey brings championship experience to Wizards
WASHINGTON -- James Posey remembers being nervous as he was quizzed in front of the entire team by one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He was in his first year as an NBA assistant coach, then with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Recently retired from his own NBA playing career, in which he had memorable playoff battles with several in the room, he could sense some skepticism.
NBC Sports
Ex-NHL player explains how Jim Montgomery has transformed Bruins
The Boston Bruins are not a young team, and they don't have a roster full of guys who would dominate the Fastest Skater competition at NHL All-Star Weekend, and yet the Original Six club looks like a faster, more aggressive and more confident group compared to last season. What's the...
LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Lakers star was not pleased with the ending of the Buckeyes’ game against Georgia.
NBC Sports
GP2 amazingly knew Klay's dagger 3-pointer was going in
Warriors fans at Chase Center could feel it coming, and injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could see it coming. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in regulation helped seal the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Blazers on Friday night, and GP2's reaction as the shot was about to go in says it all.
NBC Sports
Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring
Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
NBC Sports
Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for
SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...
NBC Sports
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues
Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
NBC Sports
GP2 given Warriors ring by Draymond before game vs. Blazers
With his Basketball Hall of Famer father watching from a courtside seat, Gary Payton II received his 2021-22 NBA championship ring in a ceremony before the Warriors' Friday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. GP2 picked up his ring from former Golden State teammate Draymond Green just before tip-off...
NBC Sports
Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'
Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
