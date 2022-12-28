ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police

A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on Slide Road just inside South Loop 289 for a three-vehicle crash that, thankfully, resulted in no injuries. LPD received the call at 3:47 p.m. Wreckers were called to tow away two of the vehicles. Responders closed the southbound lanes in order to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
