MLW'S BEST OF 2022 FUSION TV LINEUP, LAST MAN STANDING NEXT WEEK, YAMATO AND MORE
Major League Wrestling's Best of 2022 episode, which premiered tonight on Pro Wrestling TV, featured:. 2/24/22 - Aramis & El Dragon & Micro Man vs. Arez & Mini Abismo Negro & Gino Medina. 3/10/22 - Davey Richards vs Alexander Hammerstone. 11/10/22 - Real 1 vs Jacob Fatu. MLW Champion Alexander...
WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED
While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
WITH ALL THE WWE HIRINGS, COULD THERE BE FIRINGS ON THE HORIZON?, IMPACT PRODUCERS, CHAD DEITY, IMPACT PRODUCERS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all these new returns/signings, there's going to have to be WWE releases at some point, right? They still have to run under a budget right?. At some point, releases are inevitable. There have been a LOT of returns and...
MASKED REPUBLIC TOUTS WWE SIGNING OF DRAGON LEE
The Lucha Libre Agency's Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE's NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic. December 29, 2022 - San Diego, CA. The Lucha Libre Agency™...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
SASHA BANKS RETURNS TO USA NETWORK THIS MONDAY
The Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella episode of Barmageddon will air this Monday after Raw on the USA Network:
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta with Chucky T. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies vs. Kiera Hogan. *ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Swerve Strickland with Mogul Associates. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to appear. *Tony Schiavone to interview Darby Allin and Sting. *Jon Moxley...
WRESTIVAL DAY 2 TODAY ON IWTV.LIVE, COMPLETE DETAILS ON ALL OF TODAY'S EVENTS
Wrestival Day Two kicks off this afternoon live from Worcester, MA on IWTV.Live after three big shows yesterday. Friday, 12/30, 3pm EST - Blitzkrieg Pro presents Always The Hard Way:. Alex Shelley vs Alec Price. Bobby Orlando vs Alan Angels. Matt Tremont vs CPA. Bussy (Effy and Allie Katch) vs...
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE

PETITION LAUNCHED TO GET WWE HALL OF FAMER INTO 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH
Support Bushwhacker Luke's Inclusion in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble!!!. Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently started that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome.
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO
The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
MAIN EVENTS FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS, FORMER WWE NXT STAR TO DEBUT & MORE IMPACT NOTES
Scheduled for next week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack...
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
"Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years."
BRAY WYATT SUFFERS BROKEN FINGER
WWE star Bray Wyatt broke his finger wrestling Jinder Mahal on last night's WWE live event in Miami, Florida while wrestling Jinder Mahal:
DREW GULAK, SAMI CALLIHAN, SONJAY DUTT & MANY MORE REMEMBER JAYSIN STRIFE
As we noted earlier, Jaysin Strife, who primarily wrestled, promoted and booked in the Mid-West has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer. He was only 37. Our friends at Slam! Wrestling in Canada have published an excellent article on his life and career at this link. A number...
MUTA VS. NAKAMURA PRESS CONFERENCE AT 1 AM EST, FORMER NXT UK STAR RETURNS TO STARDOM AND MORE
Pro Wrestling NOAH will be streaming a live press conference for the 12/31 Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura bout at 1 AM Eastern. We'll have link to the stream when it goes live. New Japan Pro Wrestling published an interview with IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI in advance of her title...
IMPACT STAR EXTENDS CONTRACT

UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage features:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James -...
12/31 PRO WRESTLING GRIND LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA - WRESTIVAL DAY THREE
It’s Day 3! The wrestle MANIA is setting in. We have three hot shows on the books to close this crazy weekend out. The mood lights are out as we’re working the room dimly tonight. Grind has even brought their cool custom entryway. It’s very old school, wooden doors with smoke behind them. It’s super cool looking. We have boxing style corner pads instead of buckles. We have steel barricades! Ethan Scott is our announcer. Let’s goooooo!
COMPLETE AIW 'JET BLACK NEW YEAR' IN AKRON, OHIO COVERAGE
AIW presents "Jet Black New Year" With just nine days notice, AIW had to switch gears and venues, moving to their Akron homebase from their Cleveland homebase, which was recently sold and all but closed. The stream starts on time, which has been a bit of an issue since AIW took production in-house. A frayed wire caused a delay at Hell on Earth last month.
