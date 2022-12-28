(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO