Clinton Township police suspect alcohol played a role in crash that killed pedestrian
One man is dead in Clinton Township after police said he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Metropolitan Parkway late Thursday evening – and alcohol may be to blame.
Centerville Police in need of help ID’ing theft suspect
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify the pictured subject. The picture subject is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a business on East Alex-Bell Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Sweitzer at 937-433-7661 or...
2 hurt in Champion Twp. crash
Two people were hurt in a crash in Champion Township Saturday night.
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
Police: Man crashes vehicle with son during pursuit
ASHLEY — A Fairview Township man endangered his 15-year-old son when he failed to stop for speeding and ended up crashing in the southbo
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
At least one dead in St. Charles County highway crash
At least one person died in a St. Charles County highway crash Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
willmarradio.com
Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
Wilkes-Barre Police report pregnant woman missing
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department asked for assistance locating Amy Gregory, who is approximately six months pregnant. Police Monday said Gregory, 37, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec 22. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red...
Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and […]
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and...
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
butlerradio.com
State Officials Seeing Results From “Don’t Gamble With Kids” Campaign
State officials say an awareness campaign that launched earlier this year has led to more calls about parents leaving children in cars while they gamble. The “Don’t Gamble With Kids” campaign started in November following reports that adults were leaving children in vehicles while they gambled in casinos.
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
Are snow and ice really that dirty?
10-year-old Pennsylvania law to raise gas prices on Jan. 1
A little-known Pennsylvania law on the books for 10 years could be causing more headaches at the pumps starting Jan. 1. There are enough things we know about that can raise prices at the pumps, things like world events, global price increases and the cost of shipping. What about a Pennsylvania law passed in 2013 […]
Erie Water Works busy with breaks
Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
Farm and Dairy
3 Bedroom home, 2014 Chevy Cruze, and misc.
Vienna Twp. – Trumbull Co. – Online Bidding Available. Also Selling: 2014 Chevy Cruze LT – 1999 Chevy S-10 Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 345 Bonnie Brae Rd., Vienna, OH 44473. Directions: SR 193 (Youngstown Kingsville Rd.) north of SR 82, east on Warren Sharon Rd. and south on Bonnie Brae Rd. to property. Watch for KIKO signs.
WJAC TV
New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023
Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
