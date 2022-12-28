ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Centerville Police in need of help ID’ing theft suspect

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify the pictured subject. The picture subject is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a business on East Alex-Bell Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Sweitzer at 937-433-7661 or...
CENTERVILLE, OH
willmarradio.com

Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl

(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre Police report pregnant woman missing

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department asked for assistance locating Amy Gregory, who is approximately six months pregnant. Police Monday said Gregory, 37, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec 22. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YourErie

10-year-old Pennsylvania law to raise gas prices on Jan. 1

A little-known Pennsylvania law on the books for 10 years could be causing more headaches at the pumps starting Jan. 1. There are enough things we know about that can raise prices at the pumps, things like world events, global price increases and the cost of shipping. What about a Pennsylvania law passed in 2013 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie Water Works busy with breaks

Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
ERIE, PA
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, 2014 Chevy Cruze, and misc.

Vienna Twp. – Trumbull Co. – Online Bidding Available. Also Selling: 2014 Chevy Cruze LT – 1999 Chevy S-10 Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 345 Bonnie Brae Rd., Vienna, OH 44473. Directions: SR 193 (Youngstown Kingsville Rd.) north of SR 82, east on Warren Sharon Rd. and south on Bonnie Brae Rd. to property. Watch for KIKO signs.
VIENNA CENTER, OH
WJAC TV

New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023

Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
NorthcentralPA.com

Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy