Best heat press
Heat press machines are essentially bigger and better versions of pressing an image onto a T-shirt with an iron. If you like creating custom clothing, whether for yourself or a business, grabbing one is essential. You don't need to drop serious cash for a heat press either, as some starter presses barely cost into the triple digits.
Best recliner slipcover
A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you've properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
Best cheap home decor
Shopping for cheap home decor items to make your house feel more like a home is a great way to make a space your own. Searching for the best deals on home decor takes time but it is well worth the low costs of design in the long run. The key factor when searching for cheap home decor is to make sure you do not compromise durability for the low cost. An item that is durable while also being cost effective will save you money over time.
Best high-end digital camera
If you have the latest smartphone, it may seem like getting a high-end digital camera is redundant and not necessary. However, digital cameras have advantages that smartphones won't be able to match for quite some time. Additionally, a high-end digital camera offers improved flash technology and a larger image sensor that allows you to truly capture the beauty you see. If you're looking for the best high-end digital camera professionals use, check out the Sony A7 III.
Best Crayola products
Crayola crayons were first introduced to the public by the Pennsylvania-based Binney & Smith Co. in 1903. Since then, Crayola has become one of the most popular, known and trusted names in art supplies. Crayons, colored pencils, paint, sidewalk chalk, modeling clay and craft kits: Crayola does it all. That said, there are a ton of Crayola products out there and it can be hard to figure out which ones are really worth your time.
10 light fixtures and chandeliers to illuminate your home under $100
Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting. Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.
Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks
As New Year's Eve approaches with 2023 in its wake, you might already be thinking about your New Year's resolutions. Start your new year off right by spending some time picking out a meaningful resolution. There's no need...
How to stay away from trends in 2023 and choose wardrobe staples
Nicea brought her oldest daughter Natalie to the show today to talk fashion. Natalie is in her second year studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She says 2023 is less about trends, the latest style and buying the latest new item. This next year in fashion is more about those wardrobe staples. The pieces in your closet that last. Pieces you can build on and still confidently wear year after year. Natalie says here is where to start:
A bartenders’s guide to hot cocktails for winter
When the weather starts to chill out for the year, many of us retreat indoors to stay warm and cozy, but what if you want to get a little tipsy while keeping the temperature up? Although high-proof spirits are known for their apparent body-warming capabilities, with some choice ingredients and a stove, you can make hot cocktails that will warm the body as well as the soul.
