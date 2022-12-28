One of the most amazing things about the skin is that it constantly renews itself. According to Everyday Health, the epidermis of the skin, which is its outermost layer, regenerates every 28 days, meaning it naturally exfoliates by itself without the need for any product. But if you need additional exfoliation, products like scrubs, acids, and serums usually do the job, and you can apply them to your skin from the comfort of your own home.

