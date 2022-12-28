Read full article on original website
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Hydrate And Firm Sagging Skin
Intense hydration and firmer skin are a goal for so many of us — and they become particularly more alluring as we age and our skin can become dryer. With daily maintenance and the right ingredients and products, you can help combat drying and sagging to an extent (getting firmer skin is the trickier of these two and topical treatments will have their limitations here). But where should you start?
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
fox56news.com
Best hoverboards
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it’s no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don’t have to worry about parking or theft.
In Style
Surprise! Peace Out Just Extended Its Sitewide Sale with Deeper Discounts on Best-Selling Skincare
Good news for anyone who’s looking to bolster their skincare routine in 2023: You can snag Peace Out Skincare products for 35 percent off right now. Following the brand’s 30 percent off sale, which began earlier this month, Peace Out is doubling down on discounts, slashing an extra 5 percent off many best-sellers, plus U.S. orders will receive free shipping. No code is required to cash in on the sale-on-sale — simply add your favorites to your virtual cart and check out.
Happi
Prescription Skin Care Brand Musely Offers Powerful, Accessible Solutions
Prescription skin care brand Musely offers personalized skincare treatments trusted by hundreds of thousands of loyal patients; its viral before-and-after photos that prove the results, speak for themselves. The powerful and accessible solutions include the following buzzed-about anti-aging treatments. The Anti-Aging Night Cream ($88) is a prescription anti-aging cream made...
In Style
I Got a Gemstone Massage in Singapore — It Was Worth the Trip
If you're yearning for a luxurious spa experience like no other, then a gemstone massage at Raffles in Singapore will truly satisfy your craving for relaxation. Raffles, Singapore is a luxurious establishment with a storied 100 year history. This iconic establishment is world-renowned for its reputation of being a favorite among celebrities, dignitaries, and other notable guests. From its captivating architecture to the attentive service from staff, I’d definitely say they offer an unparalleled sense of luxury and sophistication.
What Makes VI Chemical Peels Unique?
One of the most amazing things about the skin is that it constantly renews itself. According to Everyday Health, the epidermis of the skin, which is its outermost layer, regenerates every 28 days, meaning it naturally exfoliates by itself without the need for any product. But if you need additional exfoliation, products like scrubs, acids, and serums usually do the job, and you can apply them to your skin from the comfort of your own home.
Are Steam Flatirons The Solution For Healthier Straightened Hair?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the most popular tools for obtaining stick-straight tresses has to be the ever-dependable flatiron. A flatiron is an easy way to straighten even the curliest of hair. Its wand and flat design gives it a one-up over other hair straightening tools because you can easily twist in bouncy curls if you want to change up your hairstyle, says haircare brand Paul Mitchell.
actionlifemedia.com
Benefits of Using Sea Salt Spray on Hair
Sea salt spray is a product that’s been around for many years. It’s used to add texture to the hair and lift it. It can also be used on dry or wet hair, making it an interesting choice for curly or wavy-looking people. If you’re looking for something that will give your hair some extra oomph, then sea salt spray may be just what you need!
a-z-animals.com
Coconut Oil in Dogs: Pros, Cons, and How Much To Give
Coconut oil is an edible oil derived from the coconut palm fruit. It has many uses, from moisturizing skin to a healthy alternative ingredient in cooking. But we mainly know coconut oil as being beneficial to humans, not necessarily animals. Are there safe uses for coconut oil in dogs? Should you use it as a supplement or a moisturizer? Discover the pros and cons of coconut oil, including how much you should give your dog.
