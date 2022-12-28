ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
NFL Draft QB rankings after Bryce Young’s elite Sugar Bowl performance

By playing in the Sugar Bowl, Bryce Young bet on himself, and likely improved his already-high NFL Draft stock with an incredible performance. Bryce Young completed 15-of-21 passes for 321 yards, and had five total touchdowns on Saturday against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Young is in a battle with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the top player at his position taken. Considering the value of QBs in the NFL, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Young or Stroud — whoever emerges victorious in that battle through Pro Days and the NFL Combine — as the No. 1 overall selection. As of right now, that pick belongs to the Houston Texans.
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
