communityadvocate.com
Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough
– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
communityadvocate.com
Zelia C. Leonardo, 91, of Marlborough
– Zelia C. Leonardo, 91 of Marlborough, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Reservoir Healthcare Center in Marlborough surrounded by her loving family. Zelia was born in Furnas Sao Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Ernesto and Maria Jose (Pacheco) Costa. She worked as an assembler for...
communityadvocate.com
Joseph L. Chaves, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Joseph L. Chaves, 61, of Auburn, MA formerly of Hudson, MA died unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 37 years, Helena; his son Alex and his wife Alyssa Chaves of Hudson, NH. He is survived by his parents Herculano and Helena (Loura) Chaves of Portsmouth, RI, his brother Rafael Chaves and his fiance Cheryle Porter of Marlborough, MA, along with his nephews, Bryan and Dylan Chaves, and their families, and his son Jason. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Maria F. Sousa, sister-in-law, Maria and her husband Antonio Camara, their son, Tony Camara, and his brother-in-law, Jose F. Sousa of Hudson, MA.
communityadvocate.com
Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
communityadvocate.com
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
communityadvocate.com
Claire M. Vanasse, 79, of Hudson
– Claire M. (Balthazar) Vanasse, 79, of Hudson, formerly of Marlboro, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pierre F. Vanasse in 2016. Claire was born and raised in Marlborough, MA,...
communityadvocate.com
Emily E. Morrison, 93, of Southborough
– Emily Elizabeth “Betty” Morrison, 93 years old, of Southborough, passed away on December 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on November 29, 1929, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Elton and Gertrude (Chapman) Rushton. While working in Moncton, New Brunswick for Singer Sewing, as a seamstress, she met her loving husband, Roderick “Rod” who was working as a sewing machine salesman. They, along with their young son Stephen, moved to Massachusetts in the 1950’s and grew their family to 8 children total.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Four generations travel on Polar Express, residents welcome first grandchild
HUDSON – Four generations of a local family were among those enjoying the round trip “Polar Express” train ride to “North Pole,” Vt., made famous by the popular children’s book of the same name. Hudson resident Audrey Davidson was accompanied by children, grandchildren and...
communityadvocate.com
Leonard Johnson, 81, of Marlborough
– Leonard Johnson, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States Marine...
communityadvocate.com
Robert Weir, 57, of Northborough
– Robert “Bob” Weir, 57, of Northborough, MA died unexpectedly on November 19, 2022. Bob was raised in Southborough, MA, the son of John Weir and Joan Kemp. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Bob went on to become a Sargent in the U.S. Army Infantry. He served for 12 years, including the Gulf War. Previously, Bob owned Sure Footings. Bob went on to work for 21 years at ATR Sales in Northborough as a Senior Project Engineer.
communityadvocate.com
Assabet Camera Club welcomes Suzanne Révy
HUDSON – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Assabet Valley Camera Club will host Suzanne Révy, who worked as photography editor at U.S. News and World Report and Yankee Magazine. A photographer, writer and educator, Révy earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from the Pratt Institute and a master’s in fine arts from the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
communityadvocate.com
Victor T. Varriale, 74, founder of Westboro Jewelers and Designer Jewelers
– Victor T. Varriale, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Coast Florida on December 1, 2022. Vic was born on September 28, 1948, to the late Joseph and Lorraine Varriale of Sudbury MA. He is survived by his wife, Karen Varriale of Palm Coast, FL, his son...
communityadvocate.com
Richard M. Swift, 75, formerly of North Grafton
– Richard M Swift, 75 of Worcester Ma, who was a long time resident of North Grafton, passed away Monday December 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie (Johnson) Swift of Summerfield Fl, his daughter Lisa Smith of Millbury, his sons Michael Swift and wife Michelle Swift of North Grafton and Richard Swift of Worcester, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of John F Swift and Mary (Boylan) Swift and the brother of Jean Swift who all predeceased him.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves grant for jail diversion program
HUDSON – With the help of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the Hudson/Sudbury Jail Diversion Program will continue to assist the community. During the Dec. 19 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously accepted a $99,997 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to support the program. Established...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
communityadvocate.com
Mary Ellen Henderson, 84, of Grafton
Grafton – Mary Ellen (Webb) Henderson, 84, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary is reunited with her husband of 67 years Lewis who passed away November 11, six weeks ago. Mary was born in Milo, Me the daughter of Herbert...
