Marlborough, MA

Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough

– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Zelia C. Leonardo, 91, of Marlborough

– Zelia C. Leonardo, 91 of Marlborough, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Reservoir Healthcare Center in Marlborough surrounded by her loving family. Zelia was born in Furnas Sao Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Ernesto and Maria Jose (Pacheco) Costa. She worked as an assembler for...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Joseph L. Chaves, 61, formerly of Hudson

– Joseph L. Chaves, 61, of Auburn, MA formerly of Hudson, MA died unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 37 years, Helena; his son Alex and his wife Alyssa Chaves of Hudson, NH. He is survived by his parents Herculano and Helena (Loura) Chaves of Portsmouth, RI, his brother Rafael Chaves and his fiance Cheryle Porter of Marlborough, MA, along with his nephews, Bryan and Dylan Chaves, and their families, and his son Jason. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Maria F. Sousa, sister-in-law, Maria and her husband Antonio Camara, their son, Tony Camara, and his brother-in-law, Jose F. Sousa of Hudson, MA.
AUBURN, MA
Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury

– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Claire M. Vanasse, 79, of Hudson

– Claire M. (Balthazar) Vanasse, 79, of Hudson, formerly of Marlboro, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pierre F. Vanasse in 2016. Claire was born and raised in Marlborough, MA,...
HUDSON, MA
Emily E. Morrison, 93, of Southborough

– Emily Elizabeth “Betty” Morrison, 93 years old, of Southborough, passed away on December 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on November 29, 1929, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Elton and Gertrude (Chapman) Rushton. While working in Moncton, New Brunswick for Singer Sewing, as a seamstress, she met her loving husband, Roderick “Rod” who was working as a sewing machine salesman. They, along with their young son Stephen, moved to Massachusetts in the 1950’s and grew their family to 8 children total.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Leonard Johnson, 81, of Marlborough

– Leonard Johnson, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States Marine...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Robert Weir, 57, of Northborough

– Robert “Bob” Weir, 57, of Northborough, MA died unexpectedly on November 19, 2022. Bob was raised in Southborough, MA, the son of John Weir and Joan Kemp. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Bob went on to become a Sargent in the U.S. Army Infantry. He served for 12 years, including the Gulf War. Previously, Bob owned Sure Footings. Bob went on to work for 21 years at ATR Sales in Northborough as a Senior Project Engineer.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Assabet Camera Club welcomes Suzanne Révy

HUDSON – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Assabet Valley Camera Club will host Suzanne Révy, who worked as photography editor at U.S. News and World Report and Yankee Magazine. A photographer, writer and educator, Révy earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from the Pratt Institute and a master’s in fine arts from the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
HUDSON, MA
Richard M. Swift, 75, formerly of North Grafton

– Richard M Swift, 75 of Worcester Ma, who was a long time resident of North Grafton, passed away Monday December 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie (Johnson) Swift of Summerfield Fl, his daughter Lisa Smith of Millbury, his sons Michael Swift and wife Michelle Swift of North Grafton and Richard Swift of Worcester, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of John F Swift and Mary (Boylan) Swift and the brother of Jean Swift who all predeceased him.
GRAFTON, MA
Hudson Select Board approves grant for jail diversion program

HUDSON – With the help of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the Hudson/Sudbury Jail Diversion Program will continue to assist the community. During the Dec. 19 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously accepted a $99,997 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to support the program. Established...
HUDSON, MA
Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Mary Ellen Henderson, 84, of Grafton

Grafton – Mary Ellen (Webb) Henderson, 84, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary is reunited with her husband of 67 years Lewis who passed away November 11, six weeks ago. Mary was born in Milo, Me the daughter of Herbert...
GRAFTON, MA

