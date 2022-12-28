Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Lakers star was not pleased with the ending of the Buckeyes’ game against Georgia.
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
