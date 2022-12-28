Read full article on original website
Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough
– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
Lorele J. Sullivan, 80, of Westborough
“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.
Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
Emily E. Morrison, 93, of Southborough
– Emily Elizabeth “Betty” Morrison, 93 years old, of Southborough, passed away on December 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on November 29, 1929, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Elton and Gertrude (Chapman) Rushton. While working in Moncton, New Brunswick for Singer Sewing, as a seamstress, she met her loving husband, Roderick “Rod” who was working as a sewing machine salesman. They, along with their young son Stephen, moved to Massachusetts in the 1950’s and grew their family to 8 children total.
Joseph L. Chaves, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Joseph L. Chaves, 61, of Auburn, MA formerly of Hudson, MA died unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 37 years, Helena; his son Alex and his wife Alyssa Chaves of Hudson, NH. He is survived by his parents Herculano and Helena (Loura) Chaves of Portsmouth, RI, his brother Rafael Chaves and his fiance Cheryle Porter of Marlborough, MA, along with his nephews, Bryan and Dylan Chaves, and their families, and his son Jason. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Maria F. Sousa, sister-in-law, Maria and her husband Antonio Camara, their son, Tony Camara, and his brother-in-law, Jose F. Sousa of Hudson, MA.
Rimkus: Four generations travel on Polar Express, residents welcome first grandchild
HUDSON – Four generations of a local family were among those enjoying the round trip “Polar Express” train ride to “North Pole,” Vt., made famous by the popular children’s book of the same name. Hudson resident Audrey Davidson was accompanied by children, grandchildren and...
Leonard Johnson, 81, of Marlborough
– Leonard Johnson, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States Marine...
Claire M. Vanasse, 79, of Hudson
– Claire M. (Balthazar) Vanasse, 79, of Hudson, formerly of Marlboro, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pierre F. Vanasse in 2016. Claire was born and raised in Marlborough, MA,...
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
Robert Weir, 57, of Northborough
– Robert “Bob” Weir, 57, of Northborough, MA died unexpectedly on November 19, 2022. Bob was raised in Southborough, MA, the son of John Weir and Joan Kemp. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Bob went on to become a Sargent in the U.S. Army Infantry. He served for 12 years, including the Gulf War. Previously, Bob owned Sure Footings. Bob went on to work for 21 years at ATR Sales in Northborough as a Senior Project Engineer.
Richard M. Swift, 75, formerly of North Grafton
– Richard M Swift, 75 of Worcester Ma, who was a long time resident of North Grafton, passed away Monday December 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie (Johnson) Swift of Summerfield Fl, his daughter Lisa Smith of Millbury, his sons Michael Swift and wife Michelle Swift of North Grafton and Richard Swift of Worcester, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of John F Swift and Mary (Boylan) Swift and the brother of Jean Swift who all predeceased him.
Assabet Camera Club welcomes Suzanne Révy
HUDSON – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Assabet Valley Camera Club will host Suzanne Révy, who worked as photography editor at U.S. News and World Report and Yankee Magazine. A photographer, writer and educator, Révy earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from the Pratt Institute and a master’s in fine arts from the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
Victor T. Varriale, 74, founder of Westboro Jewelers and Designer Jewelers
– Victor T. Varriale, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Coast Florida on December 1, 2022. Vic was born on September 28, 1948, to the late Joseph and Lorraine Varriale of Sudbury MA. He is survived by his wife, Karen Varriale of Palm Coast, FL, his son...
Northborough gathers for second annual menorah lighting
NORTHBOROUGH – On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Northborough residents gathered for a menorah lighting on Blake Street. This marked the second year of a menorah lighting in town, which was organized by the Community Affairs Committee. Last year, the town held the first menorah lighting. During a Board...
Hudson Select Board approves grant for jail diversion program
HUDSON – With the help of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the Hudson/Sudbury Jail Diversion Program will continue to assist the community. During the Dec. 19 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously accepted a $99,997 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to support the program. Established...
Assabet Valley students receive Adams scholarships
MARLBOROUGH – Superintendent Ernest F. Houle and Principal Mark Hollick have announced that 72 seniors at Assabet Regional Vocational Technical High School have received a John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. This scholarship is available to students who:. Score in the advanced category in assessment tests in English language arts,...
RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center
SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
Chase leads police to locating suspect in a tree in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – A Mattapan man faces charges after he allegedly fled from a break-in at a Worcester store and hid in a tree in the backyard of a Southborough home. According to a press release from the Worcester Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, officers responded to the report of an active break in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street.
Shrewsbury police department gets $34,000 grant
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has received a $34,953.59 grant, which will fund six traffic campaigns among other efforts. The grant is from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In December, Shrewsbury...
Westboro Mobil granted license, with conditions
WESTBOROUGH – There are still issues with parking and logbooks, but Westboro Mobil on East Main Street had its Class II dealers license renewed – for two months. That’s to give town officials and owner Jack Azar time to fulfill several conditions, including how many vehicles can be on the lot, either for repairs or for sale.
