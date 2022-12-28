Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
The most-read What’sUpNewp stories in 2022
It has been a busy year in Newport, with plenty of news and events to keep residents and visitors informed and entertained. Here’s a look at the top 10 stories on What’sUpNewp in 2022:. ONE: The Blizzard of 2022 hit Rhode Island hard, with snowfall and wind gusts...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council, School Committee to discuss School Building Program at Jan. 4 meeting
POSTED – December 28, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING – January 4, 2023. The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a special meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island. Said meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/ webinar, members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and entering Meeting ID: 830 9798 0914 or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83097980914.
whatsupnewp.com
Preview: Jamestown Town Council to discuss budget and committee vacancies at Jan. 3 meeting
The Jamestown Town Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:30 PM at the Rosamond A. Tefft Council Chambers in Jamestown Town Hall. The meeting will be held in person only and the public is welcome to attend and participate in the Open Forum. During...
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
GoLocalProv
COLLIER: The City’s Coolest Park–Architecture Critic Morgan
What links a Soviet submarine, architect William Warner, the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, electric streetcars, coal carrying sailboats, and unrivaled views of the upper end of Narragansett Bay? Providence boldly removed an interstate highway through downtown and created a large park space. But there is also a too-little-known greensward beneath the new highway. Collier Park’s identity is ironically gathered from the industrial hubbub of the working waterfront that downtown planners were seemingly trying to forget.
whatsupnewp.com
New traffic signals, patterns coming to several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project on Jan. 3
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced new traffic patterns at several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project in Newport. These changes are set to take effect during the evening commute on Tuesday, January 3. At the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Boulevard, a new...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council to discuss intersection improvement study, purchase of police cruisers, and more at Jan. 3 meeting
The Middletown Town Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. The meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/webinar, and members of the public can access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll-Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll-Free) and entering Meeting ID: 880 0803 4844 or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88008034844.
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
independentri.com
2022 Year in Review: Year’s biggest issues in Narragansett will come to define 2023
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A laundry list of issues that were front and center in 2021 carried over into 2022 in Narragansett, where a new Town Council took over in November. Among them: a controversial ordinance aimed at college renters, the town’s work on building a new library and efforts to re-develop the former Lighthouse Inn property and provide a boost to the fishing village of Galilee. Whether the new council will be able to make quick work of them or if they will linger into 2023 remains to be seen.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island’s new legislative session set to begin
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Improving Rhode Island’s educational system is a top priority for the governor and state legislative leaders as the General Assembly’s new session begins Tuesday. Leaders of both parties said in interviews in the days leading up to the session’s opening that they’re concerned...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Zoning Board to consider multiple applications for special use permits and variances at Jan. 3 meeting
The Newport Zoning Board of Review is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:30 pm to consider several applications for special use permits and variances. One of the applications being considered is from William and Lisa Ruh, who are seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to construct a new single-family dwelling and add a deck to an existing structure on their property at 88 Washington Street. The additions would increase the lot coverage from 8% to 28%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: John J. Brennan
John Brennan’s remarkable life tells the story of Newport’s last 7 decades, of its proud Irish heritage, and about the self-made men and women – from Ireland and other countries – whose tenacity and courage helped build something beautiful in the country they adopted and cherished.
GoLocalProv
Gorbea Announces Election Vendor to Pay Fine, Keeps Contract
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Thursday that the Rhode Island Department of State has reached a settlement with Election Systems and Software (ES&S), the state’s voting machine vendor, over programming errors discovered during the 2022 primary election. In early September, Robert Rapoza of the Rhode Island Board of...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Friday, December 30
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,017 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🥾 The Department of Environmental Management and America’s State Parks are inviting everyone to start the new year off enjoying time spent in nature, and tapping into the health benefits of being outdoors by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday. Read More.
newportthisweek.com
Calendar of Events for Dec. 29 – Jan. 8
Events happening around Newport County this week – concerts, lectures, book signings, learn something new like cribbage or knitting. Activities for kids and adults. Are you holding an arts & cultural, educational or nonprofit event? If so, post the information to the yearlong calendar on NewportThisWeek.com/yearlong-calendar/. Events posted by noon on Mondays will be included in the print calendar as space allows.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
GoLocalProv
“Better Communication” Demanded From DOT by State Rep on Pell Bridge Realignment Project
Rhode Island State Rep. Lauren H. Carson is demanding that Department of Transportation officials "do a better job" communicating to the public about the day-to-day changes to traffic patterns. Carson issued the call to action after major temporary changes to the traffic pattern around the Pell Newport Bridge began last...
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 30 – Jan. 1
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island. 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour. 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse...
Comments / 0