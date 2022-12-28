NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A laundry list of issues that were front and center in 2021 carried over into 2022 in Narragansett, where a new Town Council took over in November. Among them: a controversial ordinance aimed at college renters, the town’s work on building a new library and efforts to re-develop the former Lighthouse Inn property and provide a boost to the fishing village of Galilee. Whether the new council will be able to make quick work of them or if they will linger into 2023 remains to be seen.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO