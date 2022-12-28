ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whatsupnewp.com

The most-read What’sUpNewp stories in 2022

It has been a busy year in Newport, with plenty of news and events to keep residents and visitors informed and entertained. Here’s a look at the top 10 stories on What’sUpNewp in 2022:. ONE: The Blizzard of 2022 hit Rhode Island hard, with snowfall and wind gusts...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Middletown Town Council, School Committee to discuss School Building Program at Jan. 4 meeting

POSTED – December 28, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING – January 4, 2023. The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a special meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island. Said meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/ webinar, members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and entering Meeting ID: 830 9798 0914 or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83097980914.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

COLLIER: The City’s Coolest Park–Architecture Critic Morgan

What links a Soviet submarine, architect William Warner, the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, electric streetcars, coal carrying sailboats, and unrivaled views of the upper end of Narragansett Bay? Providence boldly removed an interstate highway through downtown and created a large park space. But there is also a too-little-known greensward beneath the new highway. Collier Park’s identity is ironically gathered from the industrial hubbub of the working waterfront that downtown planners were seemingly trying to forget.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Middletown Town Council to discuss intersection improvement study, purchase of police cruisers, and more at Jan. 3 meeting

The Middletown Town Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. The meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/webinar, and members of the public can access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll-Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll-Free) and entering Meeting ID: 880 0803 4844 or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88008034844.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
independentri.com

2022 Year in Review: Year’s biggest issues in Narragansett will come to define 2023

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A laundry list of issues that were front and center in 2021 carried over into 2022 in Narragansett, where a new Town Council took over in November. Among them: a controversial ordinance aimed at college renters, the town’s work on building a new library and efforts to re-develop the former Lighthouse Inn property and provide a boost to the fishing village of Galilee. Whether the new council will be able to make quick work of them or if they will linger into 2023 remains to be seen.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island’s new legislative session set to begin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Improving Rhode Island’s educational system is a top priority for the governor and state legislative leaders as the General Assembly’s new session begins Tuesday. Leaders of both parties said in interviews in the days leading up to the session’s opening that they’re concerned...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Zoning Board to consider multiple applications for special use permits and variances at Jan. 3 meeting

The Newport Zoning Board of Review is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:30 pm to consider several applications for special use permits and variances. One of the applications being considered is from William and Lisa Ruh, who are seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to construct a new single-family dwelling and add a deck to an existing structure on their property at 88 Washington Street. The additions would increase the lot coverage from 8% to 28%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: John J. Brennan

John Brennan’s remarkable life tells the story of Newport’s last 7 decades, of its proud Irish heritage, and about the self-made men and women – from Ireland and other countries – whose tenacity and courage helped build something beautiful in the country they adopted and cherished.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Gorbea Announces Election Vendor to Pay Fine, Keeps Contract

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Thursday that the Rhode Island Department of State has reached a settlement with Election Systems and Software (ES&S), the state’s voting machine vendor, over programming errors discovered during the 2022 primary election. In early September, Robert Rapoza of the Rhode Island Board of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Friday, December 30

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,017 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🥾 The Department of Environmental Management and America’s State Parks are inviting everyone to start the new year off enjoying time spent in nature, and tapping into the health benefits of being outdoors by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday. Read More.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
newportthisweek.com

Calendar of Events for Dec. 29 – Jan. 8

Events happening around Newport County this week – concerts, lectures, book signings, learn something new like cribbage or knitting. Activities for kids and adults. Are you holding an arts & cultural, educational or nonprofit event? If so, post the information to the yearlong calendar on NewportThisWeek.com/yearlong-calendar/. Events posted by noon on Mondays will be included in the print calendar as space allows.
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 30 – Jan. 1

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island. 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour. 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse...
NEWPORT, RI

