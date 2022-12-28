ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

Royal Expert Claims Prince William And King Charles Are In A Full Rage-Spiral Post-Docuseries

While the royal family still hasn't made an official statement in response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, apparently they aren't thrilled. Royal expert Christopher Andersen spoke about the family's reaction to Us Weekly, saying not-at-all-dramatically. Harry also accused his brother of breaking a long-standing agreement they had...
Women's Health

The internet’s weirdest workout gear – tried and tested in a London flat

From a metre-long exercise “blade” to a (supposedly) bum-firming squat assistant... 4,352. This is how many home gym items are available on Amazon. The pile of equipment promising to sculpt, tone and torture includes steppers, exercise bikes and core sliders. And these are the best-sellers. Dare to go beyond page 230+ and you will find a lower-ranking enclave of gimmick, bounce and innovation. This is my domain.
Women's Health

'The Kardashians' fans accuse family of major Photoshop fail in Christmas pics

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have accused them of Photoshopping their Christmas pictures, suggesting they weren't actually all posing together at the same time. Much like any family get together, The Kardashians' Christmas plans involved getting on their best 'fits and taking some selfies. And while Khloé Kardashian used the occasion to share the first proper pic of her son, followers are wondering if there's something a bit off about some of the photos Kim shared.
Women's Health

Stacey Solomon reveals 'surprise' pregnancy in sweet Instagram video

In cute post-Christmas news, Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is expecting her fifth child. The Loose Women star shared a sweet video to her Instagram page last night in which she shows husband Joe Swash a positive pregnancy test in the couple's bathroom, plus his joyful reaction. In the...
Women's Health

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shared A Sweet Holiday Greeting

For fans of the royal family, the holiday season is a gift that keeps on giving. This time of year means the royals share warm holiday wishes and precious photos from the past 12 months. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their message to wrap up their historic year. For...

