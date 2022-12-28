ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY

Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring."
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN

We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022

Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously.
MLW FUSION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:.
AJ STYLES INJURY NOTES

For those of you who have asked, the AJ Styles injury earlier tonight was 100% legitimate and not part of some sort of storyline work for the live event in Hershey, PA. We are told it was "likely" an ankle injury and Styles will be getting it checked out ASAP. Until he gets that done, there's no way of knowing if and/or how long he will be out of action.
BRAY WYATT SUFFERS BROKEN FINGER

WWE star Bray Wyatt broke his finger wrestling Jinder Mahal on last night's WWE live event in Miami, Florida while wrestling Jinder Mahal:.
MIAMI, FL
12/29 WWE IN MIAMI, FLORIDA RESULTS

Here are quick results from WWE's Holiday Tour stop in Miami, Florida:. *Kofi Kingston & Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro & Zelina Vega. *Karrion Kross pinned Drew Gulak. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER pinned Ricochet. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey pinned Raquel Rodriquez. *Jinder...
MIAMI, FL
GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WWE NEWS AND NOTES

In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show.
TAMPA, FL
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE


SEATTLE, WA
WWE STOCK MADE BIG GAINS THIS YEAR, KO ON HIS MATCH TONIGHT AND MORE

The WWE stock closed at $68.52. Despite its recent drop, it opened the year at $49.34 so it bucked the trend of losses that affected most stocks this year. WWE Shop has a new Ronda Rousey "Submit" t-shirt available. Betrayals of 2022: WWE Playlist. Big E and Tyler Breeze tour...
COMPLETE LISTING OF IMPACT WRESTLING 2022 YEAR END AWARD WINNERS

The official 2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Award Winners:. *Male Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander. *Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace. Men's Tag Team of the Year: The Motor City Machine Guns. Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Death Dollz. X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey. *Match of...
IMPACT STAR EXTENDS CONTRACT


JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
TAMPA, FL
DAX TALKS PUNK, NEW AEW MERCH

Shop AEW has new stickers for Samoa Joe and Toni Storm. There are also new T-shirts for Nyla Rose, Top Flight, Anna Jay and Jay Lethal . For those that want to be just like Jake Hager they have a purple "I Like This Hat" embroidered bucket hat. On the

