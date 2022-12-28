Read full article on original website
WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY
Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring."
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN
We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022
Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously.
MLW FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:.
AJ STYLES INJURY NOTES
For those of you who have asked, the AJ Styles injury earlier tonight was 100% legitimate and not part of some sort of storyline work for the live event in Hershey, PA. We are told it was "likely" an ankle injury and Styles will be getting it checked out ASAP. Until he gets that done, there's no way of knowing if and/or how long he will be out of action.
BRAY WYATT SUFFERS BROKEN FINGER
WWE star Bray Wyatt broke his finger wrestling Jinder Mahal on last night's WWE live event in Miami, Florida while wrestling Jinder Mahal:.
12/29 WWE IN MIAMI, FLORIDA RESULTS
Here are quick results from WWE's Holiday Tour stop in Miami, Florida:. *Kofi Kingston & Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro & Zelina Vega. *Karrion Kross pinned Drew Gulak. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER pinned Ricochet. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey pinned Raquel Rodriquez. *Jinder...
WRESTIVAL DAY 2 TODAY ON IWTV.LIVE, COMPLETE DETAILS ON ALL OF TODAY'S EVENTS
Wrestival Day Two kicks off this afternoon live from Worcester, MA on IWTV.Live after three big shows yesterday. Friday, 12/30, 3pm EST - Blitzkrieg Pro presents Always The Hard Way:. Alex Shelley vs Alec Price. Bobby Orlando vs Alan Angels. Matt Tremont vs CPA. Bussy (Effy and Allie Katch) vs...
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SEATTLE DEBUT THIS WEDNESDAY, FIRST MATCH SET FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS V
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet...
CENA RETURNS, THE QUEEN RETURNS, DREW IS BACK & MORE: COMPLETE WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Tampa, Florida!. Richard Trionfo is attending tonight's taping, so I'll be your card subject to change suitable substitute tonight!. SMACKDOWN!. We opened with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett hyping the return of John Cena in tonight's main event.
GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show.
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE

WWE STOCK MADE BIG GAINS THIS YEAR, KO ON HIS MATCH TONIGHT AND MORE
The WWE stock closed at $68.52. Despite its recent drop, it opened the year at $49.34 so it bucked the trend of losses that affected most stocks this year. WWE Shop has a new Ronda Rousey "Submit" t-shirt available. Betrayals of 2022: WWE Playlist. Big E and Tyler Breeze tour...
MAIN EVENTS FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS, FORMER WWE NXT STAR TO DEBUT & MORE IMPACT NOTES
Scheduled for next week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack...
COMPLETE LISTING OF IMPACT WRESTLING 2022 YEAR END AWARD WINNERS
The official 2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Award Winners:. *Male Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander. *Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace. Men's Tag Team of the Year: The Motor City Machine Guns. Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Death Dollz. X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey. *Match of...
IMPACT STAR EXTENDS CONTRACT

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
DAX TALKS PUNK, NEW AEW MERCH
Shop AEW has new stickers for Samoa Joe and Toni Storm. There are also new T-shirts for Nyla Rose, Top Flight, Anna Jay and Jay Lethal . For those that want to be just like Jake Hager they have a purple "I Like This Hat" embroidered bucket hat. On the...
