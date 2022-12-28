Read full article on original website
WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED
While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO
The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
COMPLETE LISTING OF IMPACT WRESTLING 2022 YEAR END AWARD WINNERS
The official 2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Award Winners:. *Male Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander. *Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace. Men's Tag Team of the Year: The Motor City Machine Guns. Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Death Dollz. X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey. *Match of...
ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN
Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SEATTLE DEBUT THIS WEDNESDAY, FIRST MATCH SET FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS V
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet...
STING COMMENTS ON HOW HE'D LIKE HIS IN-RING CAREER TO CONCLUDE
Sting did an in-depth interview with The Ringer talking a lot of topics including how Tony Khan first got in contact with him through text and how that led him to come to AEW, how his TNA and WWE runs didn't end favorably, WCW memories, and more as well as hinting at how he would like to finish out his career.
POSSIBLE AJ STYLES INJURY & MORE: 12/29 WWE IN HERSHEY, PA RESULTS
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended in a no contest due to Bayley's interference. Bayley said that there is no title match without her, which is interesting as this match was originally scheduled as a 3 way with her. Becky and Bianca then took out Bayley and chased her off. Good, competitive match until the end.
12/29 WWE IN MIAMI, FLORIDA RESULTS
Here are quick results from WWE's Holiday Tour stop in Miami, Florida:. *Kofi Kingston & Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro & Zelina Vega. *Karrion Kross pinned Drew Gulak. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER pinned Ricochet. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey pinned Raquel Rodriquez. *Jinder...
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
MASKED REPUBLIC TOUTS WWE SIGNING OF DRAGON LEE
The Lucha Libre Agency's Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE's NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic. December 29, 2022 - San Diego, CA. The Lucha Libre Agency™...
DUNE GETS THE RIFFTRAX.COM TREATMENT, UPDATED DETAILS ON TOD GORDON'S FORTHCOMING MEMOIR
Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here. The following updated promotional material has been released for...
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage features:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James -...
FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022
Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously. If you...
WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY
Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
KO ON TEAMING WITH JOHN CENA, INTERNATIONAL STAR ANNOUNCES HE IS COMING TO WWE AND MORE
WWE has posted Dragon Lee officially announcing he signed with the company on their YouTube channel. Kevin Owens Teaming With Cena Is 'Full Circle' Moment, My Son Loves Him! | TMZ Sports. Ronda On The Road Ep 25: Ronda's Future Trunks Jacket. Battle of the Brands 2K22: A Free Agent...
JOHN CENA, CHARLOTTE FLAIR COMMENT ON WWE RETURNS
CENA RETURNS, THE QUEEN RETURNS, DREW IS BACK & MORE: COMPLETE WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Tampa, Florida!. Richard Trionfo is attending tonight's taping, so I'll be your card subject to change suitable substitute tonight!. SMACKDOWN!. We opened with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett hyping the return of John Cena in tonight's main event.
