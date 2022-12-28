ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED

While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO

The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
Pro Wrestling Insider

COMPLETE LISTING OF IMPACT WRESTLING 2022 YEAR END AWARD WINNERS

The official 2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Award Winners:. *Male Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander. *Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace. Men's Tag Team of the Year: The Motor City Machine Guns. Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Death Dollz. X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey. *Match of...
Pro Wrestling Insider

ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN

Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
Pro Wrestling Insider

STING COMMENTS ON HOW HE'D LIKE HIS IN-RING CAREER TO CONCLUDE

Sting did an in-depth interview with The Ringer talking a lot of topics including how Tony Khan first got in contact with him through text and how that led him to come to AEW, how his TNA and WWE runs didn't end favorably, WCW memories, and more as well as hinting at how he would like to finish out his career.
Pro Wrestling Insider

POSSIBLE AJ STYLES INJURY & MORE: 12/29 WWE IN HERSHEY, PA RESULTS

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended in a no contest due to Bayley's interference. Bayley said that there is no title match without her, which is interesting as this match was originally scheduled as a 3 way with her. Becky and Bianca then took out Bayley and chased her off. Good, competitive match until the end.
HERSHEY, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

12/29 WWE IN MIAMI, FLORIDA RESULTS

Here are quick results from WWE's Holiday Tour stop in Miami, Florida:. *Kofi Kingston & Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro & Zelina Vega. *Karrion Kross pinned Drew Gulak. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER pinned Ricochet. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey pinned Raquel Rodriquez. *Jinder...
MIAMI, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

MASKED REPUBLIC TOUTS WWE SIGNING OF DRAGON LEE

The Lucha Libre Agency's Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE's NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic. December 29, 2022 - San Diego, CA. The Lucha Libre Agency™...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage features:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James -...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Wrestling Insider

FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022

Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY

Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

JOHN CENA, CHARLOTTE FLAIR COMMENT ON WWE RETURNS

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!

Comments / 0

Community Policy