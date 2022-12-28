ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kicks96news.com

Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala

1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko

On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets. At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance. At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl

Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
PEARL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police chase down two armed carjacking suspects

Mississippi police chased down armed carjacking suspects and arrested one teen and a juvenile Wednesday night. At approximately 7:06 p.m., Capitol Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred on Gillespie Street in the Belhaven area. At approximately 7:14 p.m., Capitol Police officers and Hinds County Sheriff deputies spotted the...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake

4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Disturbances in Attala

9:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that there was a juvenile throwing rocks at vehicles on College St. 5:44 p.m. – Central Fire and Zama Fire were dispatched to a small grass fire in front of a residence on Highway 19 south. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies bust woman with meth, pills

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Madison County Journal

Canton police searching for home invasion killer

CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
CANTON, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting that left one person injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a Starkville shooting. The gunfire happened Thursday night near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane. Starkville police said an argument led to the gunfire but they had no further details. The extent of the victim’s injury was not...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage

At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
PEARL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy