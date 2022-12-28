UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A building which has stood in Union City since 1851 was formally dedicated on September 24 as the Union City Senior Center. It has taken four years and cost $210,000 to flip the former Putnam Funeral Home building. A video was posted on the village’s Facebook page which show the history of the building as well as its transformation.

