ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT

*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta with Chucky T. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies vs. Kiera Hogan. *ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Swerve Strickland with Mogul Associates. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to appear. *Tony Schiavone to interview Darby Allin and Sting. *Jon Moxley...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW

"Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY

Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BRAY WYATT SUFFERS BROKEN FINGER

WWE star Bray Wyatt broke his finger wrestling Jinder Mahal on last night's WWE live event in Miami, Florida while wrestling Jinder Mahal:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
MIAMI, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN

Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
Pro Wrestling Insider

DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT STAR EXTENDS CONTRACT

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

COMPLETE LISTING OF IMPACT WRESTLING 2022 YEAR END AWARD WINNERS

The official 2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Award Winners:. *Male Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander. *Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace. Men's Tag Team of the Year: The Motor City Machine Guns. Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Death Dollz. X-Division Star of the Year: Mike Bailey. *Match of...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
Pro Wrestling Insider

GUNTHER HURT ON SMACKDOWN

During Smackdown, Ricochet caught GUNTHER with a chairshot, striking him with the edge of the chair when he saved Braun Strowman from Imperium. Richard Trionfo, who is at the taping, sent word that GUNTHER was legitimately busted open from the chairshot as WWE officials immediately descended upon him with towels and rushed him to the back.
Pro Wrestling Insider

GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

PETITION LAUNCHED TO GET WWE HALL OF FAMER INTO 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Support Bushwhacker Luke's Inclusion in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble!!!. Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently started that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO PREVIEW FOR THIS WEEKEND

Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. Fans can now go to wowe.com and enter their zip...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEVER BEFORE SCENE ROMAN REIGNS MATCH, KO TALKS, ASUKA AND MORE

Kevin Owens spoke with The New York Post about his Steve Austin showdown at WrestleMania, his relationship with Sami Zayn,, online reaction and John Cena. Never-before-seen Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin match, Feb. 28, 2020. What it takes to be a Maximum Male Model: Making It Maximum, Dec. 29, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!

Comments / 0

Community Policy