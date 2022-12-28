John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.

