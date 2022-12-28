Read full article on original website
Tommy Guns
3d ago
This story is already a couple weeks old and they still haven't released details of the motive or motives of any of the 4 persons involved in the crime.
860wacb.com
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County
Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers say a gunshot victim was found...
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
WLOS.com
Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
860wacb.com
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
Shooting injures 1 in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
WYFF4.com
Police investigating early morning shooting that injured man
N.C. — Officers are investigating an early morning shooting, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened on News Year's Eve around 2 a.m. on New Leicester Highway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and applied...
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
FOX Carolina
Asheville water director gives update on outage
Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 54 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
FOX Carolina
Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe Co. woman
ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday evening for a missing woman from Buncombe County. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was located.
FOX Carolina
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
wnctimes.com
Fourth Person Charged in Asheville Fatal Shootings
Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: Christine Nicole Moore was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact to First-Degree Murder. December 23, 2022 as they continued their investigation into a homicide. Ms. Moore's bond has been set at $255,000.00, and she is currently being held at the Buncombe County...
Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman who was parked on the side of the road. The victim was having mechanical issues with her car when she parked it on a ramp near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
860wacb.com
Claremont Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.
FOX Carolina
83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 26-year-old Washington County woman is jailed on charges alleging she caused serious bodily injury to a child 8 years old or younger and could face at least 15 years in jail if convicted. Kirsten Jenkins was jailed Dec. 22, weeks after a Washington County Grand Jury returned presentment charging her […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WYFF4.com
Parents arrested after South Carolina infant dies at hospital, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The parents of an infant in Oconee County, South Carolina, have been charged after the infant was found unresponsive at their home and died at the hospital, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they were called around 3 p.m. on Dec. 26...
Missing girl’s parents not in court Wednesday, get new bond restrictions
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are accused of waiting weeks to file a report and reportedly only did so after Madalina's school started asking why she had not been in class, according to Cornelius Police.
