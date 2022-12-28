Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED
While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK MADE BIG GAINS THIS YEAR, KO ON HIS MATCH TONIGHT AND MORE
The WWE stock closed at $68.52. Despite its recent drop, it opened the year at $49.34 so it bucked the trend of losses that affected most stocks this year. WWE Shop has a new Ronda Rousey "Submit" t-shirt available. Betrayals of 2022: WWE Playlist. Big E and Tyler Breeze tour...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN
We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED WITH JOHN CENA AND THE BLOODLINE AFTER SMACKDOWN WENT OFF THE AIR...
After Smackdown went off the air, John Cena got on the mic but was attacked by Sami Zayn and the Usos. They worked over Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out. The Usos left the ring and Cena gave Sami an FU. Cena cut a...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEOS: A LOOK BACK AT DON WEST
As noted earlier today, former TNA announcer and executive Don West has passed away following a long, hard battle with brain cancer. Here is a collection of Don appearances in pro wrestling and beyond to remember him, including Don being parodied by Will Ferrell on SNL:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY WYATT SUFFERS BROKEN FINGER
WWE star Bray Wyatt broke his finger wrestling Jinder Mahal on last night's WWE live event in Miami, Florida while wrestling Jinder Mahal:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO
The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022
Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POSSIBLE AJ STYLES INJURY & MORE: 12/29 WWE IN HERSHEY, PA RESULTS
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended in a no contest due to Bayley's interference. Bayley said that there is no title match without her, which is interesting as this match was originally scheduled as a 3 way with her. Becky and Bianca then took out Bayley and chased her off. Good, competitive match until the end.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AJ STYLES UPDATE, WWE HALL OF FAMERS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN & MORE
For those who have asked, we are told that WWE sent AJ Styles to Tampa yesterday to get his ankle checked out. He did not work last night's live event in Toronto after banging his left ankle up Thursday night in Nashville. Styles was not backstage at Smackdown, which was also in Tampa last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUNE GETS THE RIFFTRAX.COM TREATMENT, UPDATED DETAILS ON TOD GORDON'S FORTHCOMING MEMOIR
Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here. The following updated promotional material has been released for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MUTA VS. NAKAMURA PRESS CONFERENCE AT 1 AM EST, FORMER NXT UK STAR RETURNS TO STARDOM AND MORE
Pro Wrestling NOAH will be streaming a live press conference for the 12/31 Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura bout at 1 AM Eastern. We'll have link to the stream when it goes live. New Japan Pro Wrestling published an interview with IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI in advance of her title...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER HURT ON SMACKDOWN
During Smackdown, Ricochet caught GUNTHER with a chairshot, striking him with the edge of the chair when he saved Braun Strowman from Imperium. Richard Trionfo, who is at the taping, sent word that GUNTHER was legitimately busted open from the chairshot as WWE officials immediately descended upon him with towels and rushed him to the back.
