Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The FBI Violent Task Force and Citizens Bank is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect connected to a Cleveland bank robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers help man stranded in storm, find he is wanted by county: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Tuttle Road. At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tuttle Road to assist a male who reported that he had been left stranded in that day’s storm. Officers learned that the man, 22, of Painesville, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felony narcotics violations.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old male for his role in the September murder of a 14-year-old Elyria boy. Jose Campos was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter

Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park

BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
BROOK PARK, OH

