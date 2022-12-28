Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday. Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. According to the court dockets, Kennedy will...
I-Team: Special gun unit helps Cuyahoga authorities connect shooting cases
In one case, prosecutors said they tied Mohammed Muntaser to four shootings in Westlake and Cleveland.
Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong
City police officers seen on video removing "Justice for Jayland" signs from a utility pole "violated no policy, procedure, or law," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, that he was murdered.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Cuyahoga man jailed on murder charges accused of assaulting jail officer
It happened Wednesday morning, and it sent the corrections officer to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice. Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue. The victim, identified as Brittany...
cleveland19.com
FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
cleveland19.com
Man steals several items from apartment complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning. The theft occurred at the Intro Apartments, located at 2075 W. 25th St., according to a department Facebook post. This is in...
FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The FBI Violent Task Force and Citizens Bank is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect connected to a Cleveland bank robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Officers help man stranded in storm, find he is wanted by county: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Tuttle Road. At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tuttle Road to assist a male who reported that he had been left stranded in that day’s storm. Officers learned that the man, 22, of Painesville, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felony narcotics violations.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old male for his role in the September murder of a 14-year-old Elyria boy. Jose Campos was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said...
Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter
Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue New Year’s Eve warning: ‘celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations. A spokesperson for Cleveland police said the practice is “illegal and dangerous,” stressing that the consequences “can be significant and serious.”. The...
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man
CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CLE mother's home hit by gunfire, hopes for reduced gun violence in 2023
Maosha Vales is a Cleveland mother who is now left to hope and pray Cleveland gun violence will be somehow be reduced in 2023, after her home was hit by random gunfire on Dec. 21
cleveland19.com
Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole. APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware...
Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park
BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
Man arrested for disorderly conduct following Whole Foods incident: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 20, a South Euclid man, 44, walked into the University Heights fire station and said he had been pepper-sprayed by security at Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Road. Police investigated and learned that the man had been the aggressor...
Ohio woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
An Alliance woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 South Side home invasion that left a couple clinging to life was sentenced today to at least 12 years in prison.
