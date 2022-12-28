Read full article on original website
Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
Fatal car wreck in Monroe County after car crashes into trees
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been killed in a fatal car wreck in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. In a press release, deputies say that they were called out to Taylor Road and Morgan Road on Friday December 30. When they got there,...
GBI arrest, charge man with murder and arson after shooting another and burning car
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
MILLWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying the remains of a child found dead in Ware County in the 1980s — a child the GBI believes has a possible connection to Albany. The GBI, along with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office,...
Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died
MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
Georgia man threatens to kill park rangers during dock inspection
A man is facing charges for threatening to kill park rangers who were performing dock inspections at High Falls Park in Monroe County.
Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments
ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
Lee County Sheriff's Office needs help to locate missing 39-year-old woman
The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public to locate a missing woman. Deputies say that 39-year-old Tanitha Edwards was last seen in the Cambridge Road area near her home on December 23. Tanitha a black female that has black hair and brown eyes, stands five-feet-one and weighs...
Georgia man accused of killing a man and then setting his own truck on fire
Albany police seek burglary suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a recent burglary. Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Davis, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Jones Avenue. Davis is accused of entering a residence at 1703 Jones Ave. and taking a television, food and hair clippers.
Identity of alleged shoplifter sought by Lee County Sheriff's Office
The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in identifying the individual in this video from Publix Supermarket on December 14, 2022. Deputies say the individual allegedly took hundreds of dollars worth of food from the supermarket without paying. If you know who this person is, please contact Investigator Brian...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
'We need forensic medical examiners': GBI faces shortage at the crime lab
MACON, Ga. — A shortage of medical examiners at the GBI crime lab is keeping Macon families from getting closure after losing a loved one. The shortage is causing a body back up at the morgue. The GBI says they should have 18 medical examiners, but they only have...
Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge
Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
