Vienna, GA

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died

MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments

ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
ALBANY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson

Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.
MILAN, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police seek burglary suspect

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a recent burglary. Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Davis, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Jones Avenue. Davis is accused of entering a residence at 1703 Jones Ave. and taking a television, food and hair clippers.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Identity of alleged shoplifter sought by Lee County Sheriff's Office

The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in identifying the individual in this video from Publix Supermarket on December 14, 2022. Deputies say the individual allegedly took hundreds of dollars worth of food from the supermarket without paying. If you know who this person is, please contact Investigator Brian...
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge

Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon, GA
