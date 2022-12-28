Read full article on original website
Bondora Sells Batch of Defaulted Loans to Enhance Operations, Firm Recognized as One of Estonia’s Top Tech Firms
Bondora notes that they aim to keep their portfolio in “top shape’ and generate continuous positive returns for investors. That’s why they’ve sold yet another batch of old defaulted loans in Estonia. However, the system update after this sale “caused a temporary reporting hitch that showed...
India-based Online Trading Platform Upstox Reports Steady Business Growth
Puneet Maheshwari, Director at Upstox, which supports powerful investing and trading made simple, and claims to be trusted by Indian consumers, reveals that Upstox is “an online trading app for Demat Account, Share Market, MF, IPO with 10 million+ customers.”. Backed by Ratan Tata and venture capitalists such as...
Fintech Executive Shares Four Themes that Could Shape Investments in 2023
There are four “over-riding” investment themes that investors will be watching and positioning for in 2023 in order to build their wealth, says the CEO and founder of an independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organization. Nigel Green of deVere Group’s recently commented on key developments as...
Kraken Remains Committed to Accelerating Crypto Adoption, Despite Layoffs, Exiting Japan
There has never been a “dull moment” in crypto, and this year was no exception, the team at Kraken noted. In 2022, Kraken celebrated 11 years of their mission “to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion.”
SmartLenders Distributes End of Year Commentary: Better Times Ahead
SmartLenders, an asset manager in the marketplace lending sector, has distributed an end-of-the-year missive with an optimistic note predicting better times ahead. SmartLenders states:. “It cannot be ruled out that in 2023, a massive reduction in inflation, a solution to the Ukrainian conflict and a revival of the Chinese economy...
China’s Securities Regulator Says Online Brokerage Platforms Futu Holding, UP Fintech Holding Conducted Unlawful Securities Transactions
China’s securities regulator stated on Friday (December 29, 2022) that online brokerage platforms Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have allegedly carried out unlawful securities businesses/transactions, and will now be banned from opening new accounts from mainland China investors. The penalty comes after over a year when Chinese official...
EstateGuru Reports that Estonian Market Issued €5.4M Worth of Loans Last Month, Followed by Lithuania with €3.2M
EstateGuru reports that in November 2022, the Estonian market “produced €5.4M worth of loans, followed by Lithuania with €3,2M and Finland with €2.1M.”. In November of this year, the total financed amount “was €13.2M.”. EstateGuru’s core markets “performed as expected, despite the holiday season...
CoinList Reports Strong Year in Spite of Industry Adversity
CoinList, a primary issuance platform for digital assets as well as a trading platform (some US states and other countries), has distributed an updated on 2022. The company states that in spite of all of the challenges 2022 presented, it has been a strong year for its services. CoinList reports...
RoRa Holdings, a Provider of Crypto-Assets, Announces Upcoming Asset Audits
RoRa Holdings, a provider of cryptocurrency assets, claims that it “commits itself to upholding the highest standards of security and transparency for investors, including a deep dedication to maintaining integrity within the cryptocurrency realm.”. RoRa Holdings, a provider of crypto-assets, announced that it will be “undergoing audits for its...
Nansen Provides Details on Funds Moving from Alameda
Funds have been on the move from Alameda Research wallets – mostly in small amounts with the majority being combined into two digital wallets prior to being sent to FixedFloat/ChangeNow. This is according to a report by Martin Lee at Nansen – a blockchain analytics firm. Alameda was the hedge fund controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried and the conduit for his taking client money from FTX which fueled the collapse of crypto exchange when it became apparent there were insufficient funds to cover redemption requests.
Binance Reveals that the Crypto Exchange Ramped Up Regulatory Compliance, User Protections in 2022
In 2022, Binance claims it ramped up its regulatory compliance and user protection initiatives. By working collaboratively with regulators worldwide, Binance reveals it has “secured registrations and licenses in 14 jurisdictions as of the end of 2022.”. To further reinforce their commitment to fight against bad actors in the...
The Observer view on how Britain’s crises can be fixed by a shift in political culture
Last year will be remembered as the most turbulent for the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove an enormous increase in global energy prices, which led to inflation spiking across the world. And 2023 will be tougher still for many Britons; it will be a year of falling real pay at a time when the cost of essentials has never been higher.
Blockchain Gaming Firm Wemade Announces Updates to Rise of Stars, a Mobile Game
Global blockchain gaming company Wemade announced that Rise of Stars (ROS), a mobile game developed by LightCON Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Wemade Max Co., Ltd., revamped the Silthereum system on December 28, as follows. Incineration of Silther Particle to stabilize the game token market price. New roadmap for 2023...
NFTs: Gate.io’s Fraction Token Brings Liquidity, Accessibility to Non-Fungible Tokens
Gate.io, the global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of Gate.io Fraction Token, making the “most popular” NFTs more accessible and available on the market. Fraction Token on Gate.io allows traders “to buy and sell ERC-20 tokens pegged to an underlying NFT asset, enabling traders to better access and trade NFTs from the most popular collections.” Users are able to buy and sell Faction Tokens on Gate.io’s spot trading market, greatly “improving the liquidity of the NFT market.”
Jacob Fernane: Founder of Pacific Lion Explains How Business Owners Can Go Public Without Venture Capital
We recently connected with Jacob Fernane, Founder and CEO of Pacific Lion LLC, a full-service equity investment and consulting firm for early-stage tech companies. Pacific Lion makes behind-the-scenes equity investments while guiding founders through a 12-18 month trajectory of milestones that lead to a liquidity event – without using Venture Capital (VC). At the same time, Fernane and his partners consult on everything from operations to investor relations “to generate large public equity financing with better terms for founders,” Fernane said.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce Launches Fintech, Payments Business Group
Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of a new Fintech & Payments Business Group aimed at bringing together companies of all sizes “within the fintech and payments sector to encourage collegial dialogue, advocate policy change and promote the emirate as a highly competitive global commercial centre.”. The...
Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Group Teams Up with B2B Fintech Firm BLINQ
Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and BLINQ Solutions Private Limited have reportedly entered an agreement with a goal to streamline payment collections and assist existing and new clients with making payments from an extensive range of payment solutions. According to a statement made on December 26, Saqib Zeeshan (Deputy CEO, PQGTL) and...
Fintech Enfuce, Visa to Give Refugees Arriving in France Ready-to-Use Prepaid Cards
Enfuce, the Finnish cloud-native issuing and processing pioneer, has announced the launch of a pilot project with social enterprise Welcome.Place, Finnish mobile payments provider for employment benefits Epassi, and digital payments giant Visa in order “to distribute prepaid payment cards to refugees arriving in France.”. The pilot project “will...
Increase in Online Sales Accompanied by Significant Rise in Chargebacks, New Report Reveals
Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. eCommerce sales “increased by 50.5% from 2019 to 2021,” according to an update shared by Chargebacks911. While eCommerce growth is “predicted to slow to 9.4% year over year in 2022, online sales are expected to cross the $1 trillion mark for the first time.”
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
